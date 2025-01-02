'Chazzy Shankill': Tributes paid to 33-year-old TikToker Chantelle Louise Mullan after sudden death
Chantelle Louise Mullan, who was known as ‘Chazzy Shankill’, passed away earlier this week.
Her sister Shannan Mullan issued a post saying: ‘This all just feels like a big nightmare my heart is so so sore i don’t know how I’ll ever over come this
‘You weren’t only my sister you were my best friend Your no longer in pain Rest in peace Forever 33 sis’.
A later post added: ‘On behalf of the Mullan family we want to thank each and everyone for there kind words messages phone calls etc on the loss of Chantelle Louise Mullan
‘She was a mother,daughter,sister,niece,granddaughter and cousin who we will all miss dearly.
‘We wish to keep our home private when she arrives to rest before her final resting place’.
And yet another message added: ‘I would appreciate if each and everyone of you stopped the rumours about my sister.
‘Chantelle did not pass away because she had a bleed to the brain that’s complete utter lies as a family we r trying to grieve and I’m getting message left right and centre asking is that how she died, No it’s not.
‘Not that’s it’s anybody’s business how she passed’.
Chazzy Shankill was well known on social media - and had more than 14,000 followers on TikTok.
A message from Hope Harbour Belfast Helping the Homeless said: “We would like to extend our sympathies to the family of Chantelle, many better know Chantelle as Chazzy Shankill.
"May Chantelle rest in eternal peace and be at peace.
"Thoughts and prayers are with Chantelles family and friends.
"Many were friends of Chantelles and we will have a team out tonight to offer a listening ear to those who need that bit of extra support following this sad loss.
Peace perfect peace”
Another friend posted: “A tortured soul who craved love and affection. No more suffering now you are surrounded with love. Thoughts with your children and family circle”.
Others said: “A troubled vulnerable wee soul . Hope people in heaven are kinder to you”, “Rip. Prayers said for her family and all the outreach workers who looked after her throughout the years” and “So sad just a young girl should be more help out there for mental health”.
