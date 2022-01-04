If you plan on joining a gym next year, there are numerous gyms in the Portsmouth area that are sure to encourage a new healthy lifestyle for 2022.

Here's a list of cheap gyms in the Portsmouth area that will get you fit and healthy in no time

PureGym, Adelaide Street, Cathedral Quarter and Boucher Road

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are lots of gyms in Belfast to choose from this January.

PureGym is a popular budget friendly gym in Belfast, that has six locations across Northern Ireland.

Gym members are able to book onto over 150 classes and can access the gym whenever they need thanks to its 24 hour opening hours.

They offer a variety of membership options at a discounted price, on a month by month contract which means you are not tied down to a yearly membership.

Monthly costs start at £21.99 per month, plus a £10 joining fee.

You can learn about PureGym and the offers it has available on its website here.

Better Gym, Belfast

Better Gym offers gym memberships and facilities at leisure centres across Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Gyms have offer to the latest equipment and instructor led fitness classes including Body Conditioning, Group Cycle and Yoga.

There is also the option for virtual classes.

Better Gym offer a vairety of payment options from full membership to pay and play.

You can find out more about your local leisure centre here.

Olympia Leisure Centre, Boucher Road

The Olympia Leisure Centre is located beside the Windsor Park Stadium on the Boucher Road.

It was reopened in 2017 after being completely rebuilt and offers state of the art facilities.

What makes the Olympia Leisure Centre so popular are it's Spa facilities, ideal for destressing or unwinding after a session in the gym.

Olympia offers a variety of memberships, including gym and swim, you can learn more about the options available on their website here.

Ever Last, Boucher Road

Ever Last is based on the Boucher Road and offers a variety of ways to get yourself into shape, including cardio, resistance training or swimming.

The gym also boasts a swimming pool, sauna and spa, which is ideal for a cool down after an intensive work out.

Membership plans start from £30 a month, you can find out more on their website here.

Hench, College Street

Hench is a private personal trainer coaching venue in Belfast.

Based in the city since 2012, they offer a six week personal training programme with additional support in nutrition,

You can find out more about their six week challenge here.

Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre, Montgomery Road

The new and improved leisure centre opened in 2019 after undergoing a £20 million revamp.

Set in the Castlereagh area of East Belfast, it boasts a double story gym with over 140 work stations, including state-of-the-art Technogym cardio and resistance stations, dedicated free weight and functional training areas

The centre is also home to Belfast's biggest swimming pool, at a size of 25 metres.

Gym prices start at £7.75 for a non-member, to find out more about membership prices you can check out their website here.

Boulder World, Apollo Road

Boulder World is a gym with a difference.

If you're bored of the traditional gym set-up and fancy a challenge, this unique venue offers a climbing gym.

Suitable for all abilities, it offers taster sessions, coaching, private lessons and a kids club.

There are a variety of packages available from one off classes to monthly passes.

You can find out more on their website here.