Church of Ireland bishop calls on the faithful to reach out to many in 2022

Rev David McClay, Church of Ireland bishop of Down and Dromore

The bishop, in a New year message, said they must faithfully, through prayer and action, pass on the faith to the next generation.

Appealing to parishioners, the bishop added: “Pray that our diocesan events and activities in 2022 will all be used by God to strengthen and grow His church and service to give God great glory. Pray for a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit to bring about renewal to God’s church and the equipping of the church to make many more disciples for Christ.”

Meanwhile, a Church of Ireland report on mental health says the church needed to prioritise their work in four areas: promoting connections; reducing stigma; exploring the role of clergy and the supports and training that would be useful for them, and exploring the role of faith in promoting positive mental health.

A senior Church of Ireland source, commenting on the MindMatters CoI project said: “Now that we have a better understanding of the church’s attitudes and awareness of mental health, we are developing our next steps.

“With this in mind, we are going to roll out mental health awareness training over our dioceses in late January, with an invitation to apply for seed funding opening in late spring.”

