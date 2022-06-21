CICA Healthcare secures over $5m in export deals

Ballymena-based CIGA Healthcare has secured supply contracts worth over $5m for its home diagnostic devices and kits in Europe and the Middle East including Turkey and Egypt.

The supplier of blood monitors, pregnancy tests, urinary tract infection detectors and other personal health equipment under the Suresign brand says the new business which includes supplying digital thermometers and glucose monitors follows an assertive international marketing strategy embarked upon last year.

CIGA Healthcare has also secured CE certification for their fertility products which means it can ensure conformity with all EU-wide requirements which are also adopted by other international markets.

Company founder and CEO Irwin Armstrong with the device

Company founder and CEO Irwin Armstrong says the wins are a welcome sign of confidence in the sector: “We have been facing strengthening headwinds in recent months with transport and distribution delays and rising costs. Trading conditions are particularly volatile yet our marketing efforts at home in the Irish and British retail markets as in the international sphere have been paying off.”

CIGA Healthcare recently attended the Arab Health exhibition in Dubai with assistance from Invest NI.

Mr Armstrong says the mood of confidence at the exhibition among all the major health equipment players in the world was very evident: “Health will always be a key growth market. But it is extremely competitive and to succeed requires flexibility, understanding of the latest in regulatory compliance, medical developments, participation in research and a robust supply chain.”

CIGA Healthcare is represented on various research bodies including the Connected Health Innovation Centre in Ulster University.

