City View Court Care Home celebrates 21st birthday

The home, dedicated to the memory of Charles Talbot (Toby) Hurst OBE. BA., was officially opened by Lady Quigley on June 21 2001.

To celebrate the milestone, the home will be throwing a party for residents, team members, family members and loved ones, with complimentary drinks and beverages.

Stuart Johnstone, director of operations for Kathryn Homes, said: “There is a great buzz around City View Court at the moment.

City View Court care home in Belfast

“The team at City View Court have a long history in care, and are dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of older people living with dementia and nursing needs.”

City View Court, situated in Belfast, delivers person-centred nursing care for up to 100 residents.

The home was recently refurbished to a high standard, including resident bedrooms, communal lounges and dining rooms, including new furniture and artwork.