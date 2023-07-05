Civic buildings in Northern Ireland lit up blue for NHS 75th anniversary

Belfast City Hall was lit up blue on Wednesday night to mark the 75th year of the National Health Service and its sister organisation in Northern Ireland, the HSC

The George Cross Medal, which was presented to the HSC last summer by the Queen, was also on display at Stormont.This Saturday, thousands of people are expected to ‘parkrun for the NHS’ at parkrun and junior parkrun events across Northern Ireland‘Parkrun for the NHS’ have been organised as “an opportunity for parkruns and their local communities to acknowledge the huge contribution that the health service makes and celebrate all the staff and volunteers, past and present”.

Those taking part – whether running, jogging, walking, or volunteering – are invited to come along dressed up in NHS blue or in fancy dress.Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May has written to staff across health and social care, thanking them for their work, expertise and commitment.

