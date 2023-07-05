Civic buildings in Northern Ireland lit up blue for NHS 75th anniversary
The George Cross Medal, which was presented to the HSC last summer by the Queen, was also on display at Stormont.This Saturday, thousands of people are expected to ‘parkrun for the NHS’ at parkrun and junior parkrun events across Northern Ireland‘Parkrun for the NHS’ have been organised as “an opportunity for parkruns and their local communities to acknowledge the huge contribution that the health service makes and celebrate all the staff and volunteers, past and present”.
Those taking part – whether running, jogging, walking, or volunteering – are invited to come along dressed up in NHS blue or in fancy dress.Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May has written to staff across health and social care, thanking them for their work, expertise and commitment.
Antrim Civic Centre and Ballyclare Town Hall were also illuminated blue last night to mark the occasion, as Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has joined with the rest of the UK in saying ‘thank you’ to the NHS. Mayor Mark Cooper said: “The NHS would be nothing without its people, both staff and volunteers, and today is an opportunity for us all to say ‘Thank You’ to an amazing NHS and the caring professionals who deliver world class health care to us all.