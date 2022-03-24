Class A drugs valued at £36,000 sniffed out by PSNI in probe into the UDA

The team, working with local officers, enlisted the help of Police Dog Jess.

During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs and a mixing agent, with an estimated value of approximately £36,000, were recovered.

A 53-year-old-man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “Today’s arrest reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“I want to remind people that those involved with illegal drugs are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries.

“That’s as well as causing potential long-term damage to health, both physical and psychological.

“I’m keen to thank the community for their continued support and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.

