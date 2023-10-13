Co Antrim homesteading pioneer Vicky McCrea bakes sourdough bread in a lifestyle switch
Mum of two young girls, Vicky and husband Ross, a contractor, have set up a small homestead in the foothills of Slemish that’s focused on a lifestyle based on self-sufficiency, sustainability and especially traditional baked foods such as wheaten and soda breads.
The enterprising couple acquired an old dairy farm house in the wake of the COVID pandemic and started growing their own vegetables and rearing hens and ducks for eggs.
While both have family backgrounds in farming, Vicky gave up a career in childcare to look after youngsters Isla (5) and Rose (2) and to realise their desire for change of lifestyle.
“We wanted a totally different, less pressured and more self-sufficient lifestyle in the country,” Vicky explains.
“We had been thinking about this for some time and then came the trauma of Covid. This led us to bring forward out plans.
"We acquired and began renovating the farmhouse and small holding as a homestead,” she adds. IslaRose Farm is named after their daughters.
In addition to sowing vegetables and buying hens and ducks initially for their own use, Vicky turned a love of cooking into a small bakery focused initially on sourdough loaves.
“I’ve always been interested in sourdough because of its recognised health benefits,” Vicky continues.
“Sourdough is a fermented bread which is said to be good for the digestion, aides gut health and blood sugar management, and is more nutritious. I love the flavour and texture of the bread,” she adds.
As well as selling the freshly baked breads to Ballykenver shop, Vicky is also developing income from the eggs. Bagels, wraps and cinnamon swirls have been added to her bakery output. Future plans include rearing goats for milk. Workshops on homesteading are also being provided to help others keen on self-sufficiency.