​Pioneering homesteader Vicky McCrea in Co Antrim is passionate about the health benefits of the sourdough bread she’s now selling to farm shops including the recently revamped Ballykenver, near Armoy.

Vicky McCrea, left, delivers sourdough bread and other baked goods to Amanda Hanna, owner of Ballykenver Farm Shop, Co Antrim

Mum of two young girls, Vicky and husband Ross, a contractor, have set up a small homestead in the foothills of Slemish that’s focused on a lifestyle based on self-sufficiency, sustainability and especially traditional baked foods such as wheaten and soda breads.

The enterprising couple acquired an old dairy farm house in the wake of the COVID pandemic and started growing their own vegetables and rearing hens and ducks for eggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While both have family backgrounds in farming, Vicky gave up a career in childcare to look after youngsters Isla (5) and Rose (2) and to realise their desire for change of lifestyle.

Sourdough bread is said to have many health benefits

“We wanted a totally different, less pressured and more self-sufficient lifestyle in the country,” Vicky explains.

“We had been thinking about this for some time and then came the trauma of Covid. This led us to bring forward out plans.

"We acquired and began renovating the farmhouse and small holding as a homestead,” she adds. IslaRose Farm is named after their daughters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to sowing vegetables and buying hens and ducks initially for their own use, Vicky turned a love of cooking into a small bakery focused initially on sourdough loaves.

“I’ve always been interested in sourdough because of its recognised health benefits,” Vicky continues.

“Sourdough is a fermented bread which is said to be good for the digestion, aides gut health and blood sugar management, and is more nutritious. I love the flavour and texture of the bread,” she adds.

As well as selling the freshly baked breads to Ballykenver shop, Vicky is also developing income from the eggs. Bagels, wraps and cinnamon swirls have been added to her bakery output. Future plans include rearing goats for milk. Workshops on homesteading are also being provided to help others keen on self-sufficiency.