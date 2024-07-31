Aidan O’Neill, 58, from Crumlin is setting his sights on climbing the three biggest mountains in Ireland after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis

​A Co Antrim man is looking towards his next big adventure – conquering three of the highest peaks in Ireland across one weekend for local cancer charity, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Not long ago, this trek would have seemed like an impossible endeavour for Aidan O’Neill, 58, from Crumlin, when in January 2022 after experiencing stomach pains over the Christmas period, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is a cancer that's found anywhere in the pancreas. An organ in the top part of the stomach, the pancreas helps to digest food and makes hormones, such as insulin.

How serious pancreatic cancer is depends on where it is in the pancreas, how big it is, if it has spread and your general health.

When Aidan was diagnosed, the prognosis for survival wasn’t great for the father-of-three with a likelihood of not surviving past two years.

Reflecting on that incredibly difficult period, Aidan said: “I just allowed myself to fall apart for a few weeks, it was so surreal, I couldn’t believe it was happening to me. I lost my job, I was a marathon runner and enjoyed running my whole life, and cancer took that from me.”

After 12 rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment in England, along with the removal of two thirds of his pancreas, Aidan had his tumour removed and was able to get back to some of his passions, including running and exploring the outdoors.

Aidan credits the support he received from Cancer Focus NI during such a difficult time and encourages anyone who is experiencing out of the ordinary symptoms to go to your GP right away.

He said: “I can’t thank the team at Cancer Focus NI enough, they helped me during a really difficult time.

“I was able to talk to others who were in a similar position to myself which was invaluable. I am so delighted I am in a position to give a small bit back by taking part in The Big 3 Irish Mountain Challenge and fundraising to help support the services that have made such a difference to me.

“Looking after your health is so important, so I would encourage anyone to know their own body, and if something doesn’t feel right, to call your GP immediately. And if you’ve any general concerns, call the charity’s Nurseline on 0800 783 3339 for a chat, advice, and signposting.”

Between August 23-25, the recipient of a Spirit of Sport winner (awarded to those who have gone beyond the call of duty in the field of Sport as part of the NI Spirit Awards) will hike some of the most iconic mountains in Ireland starting with Carrauntoohil in Munster, Lugnaquilla in Leinster, and Slieve Donard in Ulster.

Aidan won’t be tackling the ambitious trek alone, with his long-time friend Shauna Gibson taking part right alongside him, offering support, just like she has done throughout Aidan’s cancer journey.

Shauna would encourage anyone to give the challenge a go, she said: “Aidan and I have always loved the outdoors and taking part in exciting challenges, so when we heard about The Big 3 trek and the opportunity to climb some of the most stunning peaks in Ireland, we couldn’t say no. Although these challenge events can be tough, they are so rewarding when you are fundraising for important organisations like Cancer Focus NI, who offer so much support to local people, just like Aidan, right here in Northern Ireland.

She continued: “It is always great fun to meet likeminded people taking part in a challenge like this, it bonds you together and helps get you to the top of each peak. Aidan and I can’t wait to take in the view from the top of each summit, it is going to be an experience we will never forget. And knowing our fundraising will go towards the charity’s first ever Cancer Support Centre will make it all worthwhile.”

Cancer Focus NI has launched a five-year plan, that will see the organisation open five new and bespoke therapeutic cancer support centres across Northern Ireland, with the first of these opening in Enniskillen at the beginning of 2025.

The Cancer Support Centres will deliver a number of vital support services including counselling, family support, specialist bra fitting, art therapy and a patient driving service to local people on their cancer journey.