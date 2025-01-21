Unpaid carer Ian Scroggy from Carnlough shares his experiences in a new booklet from Carers NI

​A Co Antrim man, who has ‘always been a carer’ is among other unpaid carers from Northern Ireland who have shared their experiences in a new booklet, which will be launched at an event in Stormont today (Wednesday, January 22).

Ian Scroggy, 52, from Carnlough, has caring responsibilities for four members of his family.

“My brother has Down’s syndrome so I was always helping him up until I went to university in Scotland in 1990. He is now in supported living and I act as his appointee looking after all his monetary needs and buying his food and clothes.

“My cousin has schizophrenia and lives on his own. He might phone me seven or eight times a day. Every week I visit him and look after all his needs as well and make phone calls on his behalf. He needs support to do everything. He never goes out, he just stays in the house unless he’s going to the nurse or the doctor.

Helen Walker chief executive of Carers UK

“I think the mental illness (of his cousin) is the hardest one to deal with and with no professional help or guidance for non-paid carers it makes it very challenging. All I can do is try my best and keep searching for help.”

Ian, who studied horticulture and managed a garden centre, gave up his job in 2001 to care full-time for his elderly parents at home.

"I run the household as they both are not fit to do that now. I have my own health problems, but I keep going. Family is the most important thing. You somehow find the strength daily to get work done and keep all healthy.”

Mr Scroggy added: “Carers are forgotten about. You can’t even claim for Carers Allowance if you are on another benefit. It’s silly how the whole thing operates. They expect you to survive on the basic. Carers Allowance should be separate to any other benefit. That’s the way the government treats us. But it’s a full-time job and we’re doing and not getting paid for it."

The role that Northern Ireland’s carers play in propping up a struggling health service and their hopes for a brighter future, will be marked today at a special event at Stormont.

Organised by Carers NI to mark the charity’s 60th anniversary, the event is focused on the theme of ‘equality today and tomorrow’ and is accompanied by the launch of a booklet of carers’ stories that illustrate the scale of challenges carers face in everyday life.

The event is supported by the Executive Office and will also involve the NI Human Rights Commission in conversation with sponsor Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.

Unpaid carers who have contributed to the booklet, will speak frankly about the impact that caring has had on their lives, as well as their hopes for the future.

Speaking ahead of the event Helen Walker chief executive of Carers UK said Northern Ireland’s carers deserve to be recognised and valued for their caring role, which all too often comes at the expense of their own health and wellbeing.

“Our booklet of stories shows that carers are desperate for a break; for better health and social care provision; stronger financial help and better workplace supports to enable them to juggle caring responsibilities with employment. They talk personally about the impacts of being a carer and how challenging it can be.

“We have a duty as a society to provide a future for carers where all these issues are addressed and improved.

“Carers UK marks its 60th anniversary in 2025 and this will be a year where we will be shouting from the rooftops about the value of unpaid carers and importance of achieving equality today and tomorrow.

“Carers, as always, will be at the heart of everything that Carers NI does and we will work harder than ever this anniversary year, to realise our vision to make life better for carers.”

Mr Scroggy added: “There is very little care for carers out there and when there is it is usually limited funding and does not last beyond a few days a year. Getting a break is a challenge but it is important as a carer to take one at least to talk to others and help you relax. Singing I find is the best. I am in a local community choir once a week for rehearsals and it makes all the difference.

“My advice to other carers is to take up a hobby. Even if it is only for an hour a week it will help. Carers NI do a great job and are always there at the end of a phone or email for support.

“Carers need more information and guidance to help them in their caring role, especially when dealing with mental illness.”

Mr Scroggy added that men also need to be recognised for their roles as unpaid carers.

"Men can care as well as women, but I think we are underrated. You never hear about men carers. I’ve always been caring, I don’t know any other way”.

Carers NI is Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for unpaid carers that champions the rights of over 220,000 carers.

The charity actively works to influence decision and policy makers about strategies that impact the lives of Northern Ireland’s carers. It also works with academics to create the evidence base for positive intervention and support across all areas of life.