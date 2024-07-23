Tony’s wife, Eibhlin, and his mum, Mona, visited a number of schools, donating football shirts to the children and delivering letters written by the Primary 5’s from St Mary’s On The Hill in Glengormley.

​An ophthalmic optician at Specsavers Newtownabbey, has recently returned from Kenya, where he spent two weeks setting up an eye-testing clinic.

Across the two weeks, Tony McGinn saw more than 200 people ranging from the age of four to over 90 years old in Thigio, just outside Nairobi, where he provided much needed sight tests.

He dispensed more than 140 pairs of glasses donated by Specsavers Newtownabbey customers to people who do not have access to eye care.

Tony has been an optometrist for 35 years, working as a store director for the past 23 years.

He said: “The trip was a very humbling and rewarding experience. It was overwhelming at times, to meet so many people who do not have access to eye care. The local people were some of the most grateful and happiest I’ve ever met; despite the extremely difficult situations they are living in.”

Tony’s wife, Eibhlin, who is a teacher at local primary school, St Mary’s On The Hill in Glengormley, and his mum, Mona, also joined him on the trip. They visited a number of schools, donating football shirts to the children and delivering 60 letters written by the Primary 5s from St Mary’s On The Hill.

Mona, who is a retired nursing sister, has been travelling to Kenya for 20 years and volunteered once again in a local hospice, supporting the work of The Daughters of Charity. Tony and Eibhlin, with the help of their local community, pupils and staff from St Mary’s On The Hill, raised a total of £8,000 for The Daughters of Charity to help them continue their amazing work in Kenya.

Tony added: “I would like to thank those in our local community who supported us and helped us fundraise before heading to Kenya, their generosity is very appreciated.

“It was amazing to be able to change the lives of so many people. At Specsavers, we recommend that you have an eye test at least every two years, but many of the community in Thigio had never had one.

"Several people I met hadn’t been able to read in over 30 years. One story that will stay with me is a man who thought he was blind and after testing his eyes, we discovered he was just very short sighted, his quality of life has been changed completely.

“Many of the people we met have now experienced clear vision for the first time. It is a huge privilege. The experience has made us all very thankful for what we usually take for granted and we will definitely return in years to come.”

