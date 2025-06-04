Newtownabbey woman Danielle Webb with her late husband Christopher and their three-year-old son on their wedding day - four days later, Christopher tragically died from sepsis

​A Co Antrim woman, who became a widow less than a week after her wedding, is encouraging people to be aware of the symptoms of a life-threatening condition.

Danielle Webb from Newtownabbey had been married to her husband Christopher, 38, for just four days when he tragically died from sepsis on December 19, 2022. The couple had a three-year-old son, Adam. Christopher’s condition deteriorated with devastating speed—just 56 hours after first showing symptoms, he was gone.

Danielle is now sharing her story in the hope that it will raise awareness of sepsis, a life-threatening condition that can mimic common illnesses like the flu.

“Chris was such a loving man who doted on his family,” Danielle said. “He adored Adam and lived for his family. If by telling our story, I can help save even one life, then something good can come from our pain.”

Christopher Webb with his son Adam on his wedding day - the Newtownabbey man died from sepsis just four days later

Christopher began feeling unwell on the morning of December 14, the day before their wedding. He complained of a sore throat and pins-and-needles in his throat, prompting Danielle to pick up over-the-counter medication, assuming it was the flu. Despite feeling ill, he went ahead with their wedding the following day, Thursday, December 15.

“He pushed through as best he could,” Danielle recalled. But by Friday morning, things worsened—he was exhausted, had a rattle in his chest, and felt increasingly unwell."

An ambulance was called, but initially the paramedics weren’t overly concerned,

“They said a GP could probably manage it but decided to take him to hospital anyway,” said Danielle.

Once at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, Christopher was diagnosed with sepsis—but not thought to be in critical danger. Danielle was advised to pack a bag for a few days’ stay, but on her way to the hospital, a consultant rang with the devastating news that Christopher was gravely ill and would need to be sedated, ventilated, and moved to Intensive Care.

In A&E, doctors calmly explained to Christopher that he needed to be “put to sleep” to help his body recover.

“He remained calm, just as he always had in emergencies,” Danielle said. “He’d experienced severe anaphylaxis in the past and was great at staying composed.”

Christopher was soon on a CPAP-like breathing machine as pneumonia began to flood his lungs. He was started on IV antibiotics, Tamiflu, and was being monitored constantly. However, his condition didn’t improve. Swelling in his throat was later confirmed to be a Streptococcus A (strep A) infection, which had entered his bloodstream and caused sepsis. By this time, doctors diagnosed Toxic Shock Syndrome and septic shock.

With no ICU beds available, an operating theatre was converted into a temporary intensive care unit. On the Saturday, Christopher stabilised enough to be transferred to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. But the reprieve was short-lived. His liver began to fail, followed by his kidneys. He was placed on dialysis and given medication to help his blood clot. Cooling pads were applied to reduce his body temperature, and he was kept comfortable with strong pain relief.

At 7:40 am on Monday, December 19, Christopher went into cardiac arrest. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, he passed away almost 40 minutes later.

Danielle said: “Chris was happiest with his feet up watching Liverpool FC or the horses. But most of all, he loved being a dad. He was a natural, and Adam adored him.”

She continues to share her experience in the hope that it spurs others to recognise the early signs of sepsis and seek help immediately.

Daneille’s story comes as Sepsis Research FEAT launches a vital awareness campaign in Northern Ireland. The charity’s new YouGov survey reveals that only 32 per cent of adults in the region can confidently say they’ve heard of sepsis and know what it is. Alarmingly, that number drops to 25 per cent among men.

Although nearly 90 per cent of those aware of sepsis understand that it can be life-threatening, there are dangerous gaps in knowledge about its causes and symptoms. Thirty-eight per cent of respondents didn’t realise sepsis can stem from any infection—not just serious or obvious ones.

“Too many people still think of sepsis as something rare or specific,” said Dr Andrew Conway Morris, medical director of Sepsis Research FEAT. “In reality, it can affect anyone, at any time, and presents like many common illnesses.”

The most recognised symptom was a rapid deterioration in health (known to 76 per cent of respondents). But far fewer recognised other critical signs like:

Very little or no urine output

Cold hands and feet

Severe pain or shivering

Non-blanching rash

Dizziness, fainting, or confusion

This June, the charity is rolling out its Northern Ireland sepsis awareness campaign, ‘Speak Up for Sepsis. The initiative is backed by medical professionals like Dr Jon Silversides, consultant in Critical Care at Queen’s University Belfast.

“Sepsis awareness is not just a health issue—it’s a matter of life and death,” says Dr Silversides.

“Delays in recognising the condition, especially in rural areas, are costing lives. Public education and advocacy are essential.”

A key message of the campaign is the importance of patient champions—friends, family, or carers who advocate for a loved one when they’re too unwell to do so.

“Always trust your instincts,” says Dr Conway Morris. “If someone you love seems ‘off’ or rapidly worsens, don’t wait. Speak up. Get help.”

Danielle added: “If I had known more about sepsis, maybe things would have been different. Chris might still be here. That thought will never leave me. But I share our story so that others might have a fighting chance.”

Know the signs of sepsis:

Feeling extremely unwell (worse than ever before)

Non-fading rash

Very little or no urine output

Severe pain or discomfort

Shivering, fever, or feeling very cold

Slurred speech or confusion

Dizziness or fainting

No improvement on antibiotics