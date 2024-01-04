​Just 12 months ago Co Antrim woman Kate Cullinan, 57, was at the lowest ebb of her life, struggling with weight gain she had held since her four children were born over 25 years ago, combined with feeling overwhelmed by anxiety.

Before and after pictures of Kate Cullinan - the Newtownabbey woman lost an incredible three stone with the help of CinchFast

​After six years on HRT, she experienced a resurgence of familiar symptoms, which left her feeling overweight, down and severely lacking confidence.

But the Newtownabbey woman’s life took a remarkable turn when she heard about a local intermittent fasting group that was getting remarkable results.

Kate had tried many different weight loss programmes, and had in fact lost 1.5 stone using the 5:2 intermittent fasting (where you eat 800 calories for two days a week and normally the rest of the week) method over a period of 18 months, but found it hard to stick to and not very enjoyable. She found the transition to the Cinch plan, which introduces the concept of flexible intermittent fasting, surprisingly easy and incredibly rewarding in so many ways, and most importantly very easy to stick to.

“Joining the Cinch Fast 30 programme (www.cinchfast30.com) was the best decision I ever made.” Kate explains. "At first, I was hesitant, thinking it might be too challenging for me. But seeing all the amazing results others achieved, I thought, what have I got to lose?

“I also loved the fact that this was run by two local ladies, who themselves had transformed their weight and health through intermittent fasting. After my 30-days I felt such a part of the amazing community and the results I was getting in terms of weight loss and health improvement were just remarkable.”

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and fasting. It does not prescribe specific foods or restrict calorie intake; instead, it focuses on when you eat.

The concept behind IF is to allow the body to tap into its fat stores for energy during fasting periods, leading to gradual and sustainable weight loss.

There are various methods of Intermittent Fasting, and the Cinch Fast 30 programme outlines the most popular and allows challengers to choose their own eating window based on their lifestyle and preferences, and encourages a more mindful approach to eating.

The Cinch Fast 30 is a 30-day programme set-up by NI women, Angela Hunter & Nicola Mcilhagger, which introduces the concept of intermittent fasting combined with a delicious, whole food approach to eating. The 30-day online programme is designed to help with weight-loss, helping to give an overall boost to health & wellbeing.

Angela and Nicola, who launched the programme after losing 3.5 stone between them, understand that mindset and community can make all the difference to achieving goals – which is why the online programme which features a series of e-books, daily videos and work-outs also actively encourages meet-ups, monthly Zooms for motivation and participation in the online support groups.

They also have regular meet-up, walks, supper clubs, retreats and cold water dips, or just meeting for a coffee.

Kate started her Cinch Fast 30 journey in September 2022 and was astounded by December 2022 she had lost 1.5 stone bringing her to 9 stone 2 pounds.

“I couldn’t believe the weight was coming off so quickly.” Kate explained. “I found the Cinch Fast 30 Challenge so much easier and enjoyable to do than anything else I had previously done. And the weight loss way faster.”

“The way that Angela and Nicola explained everything, the daily guidance and support was second-to-none.”

“They put a huge emphasis on mind-set and we are encouraged to keep a journal to record everything.”

“At the beginning of my journey, my mood was very low. It had been a tough month with lots of things seeming to go wrong and it really got to me. I was literally a shadow of myself.

“So, when I started my journal, the mood was rock bottom. But as the days went on and I really started to enjoy the programme, I started to feel a breakthrough. Not only where my clothes starting to feel looser, but my mood was definitely improving.

“After five weeks, I really felt a significant breakthrough – and wrote it in my journal. I wrote “I had a fantastic day today. Work was great!” Something I hadn’t said or felt in a very long time.”

And that marked the beginning of Kate’s life-changing transformation. With newfound energy and vitality, her mood significantly improved, and anxiety became a thing of the past and her brain fog lifted. Kate even shared that she feels half her age, a testament to the profound impact of the Cinch effect on her overall well-being.

“The programme has the most amazing recipes, and education on why eating a whole food diet with as little highly processed food as possible is key to overall physical and mental wellbeing.

“I love to cook and have really enjoyed the food aspect of the programme. Our whole family are now eating better as a result.”

Beyond weight loss, Kate has gained a huge supportive network of friends through the programme, attending walks, nights out, and even two different retreats in Fermanagh and Donegal.

