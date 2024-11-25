Craigavon man Gerard Greene with his wife Margaret is backing a Bill to raise the age of sale on tobacco

A Co Armagh great-grandfather, who has been living with lung cancer for over two years, is supporting proposals set out in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to make it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, and is calling for them to be introduced in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Greene, 75, a retired bricklayer from Craigavon, had been unwell for several months before he went to see his GP and was eventually diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in March 2021.

The tumour was inoperable but Gerard received four rounds of chemotherapy, 10 sessions of radiotherapy and is currently being treated with immunotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 20-a-day smoker up until 15 years ago, he is grateful that ongoing treatment has so far kept his tumour from growing and allowed him to lead a good quality of life.

Gerard Greene, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021,with his family

Gerard who has eight children, 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren is keen to do everything he can to support legislation that will protect the health of future generations.

He said: “Raising the age of sale on tobacco could help save lives. I grew up in a world where many people smoked and cigarettes were widely available. Less was known when I was a teenager about the damage smoking could do to health. It wasn’t as widely understood then that smoking was in fact the biggest cause of cancer.

“To me it is simple, preventing youngsters today from ever starting smoking will help people live longer, healthier lives. I’d wish a smoke-free future for my family and for all families in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alarming new analysis by Cancer Research UK has revealed that smoking will cause around 9,100 cancer cases in Northern Ireland over the next five years if trends continue.

The leading charity is calling for urgent action with statistics also showing that cancer cases caused by smoking in Northern Ireland are at an all-time high**.

Cancer Research UK is urging MPs from all UK nations to vote in favour of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill ahead of its second reading in the House of Commons tomorrow (Tuesday).

To become law in Northern Ireland, this landmark legislation must receive the support of MPs at Westminster. MLAs will then also need to back the Bill, with a vote required at Stormont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bill seeks to make it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009. This would mean that children turning 15 this year will never legally be able to be sold cigarettes. It also includes powers to introduce a licensing scheme for tobacco and vapes and extend smoke-free spaces.

The charity said that progressively raising the age of sale of tobacco could have a profound impact in Northern Ireland, where tobacco is the leading cause of cancer.

As MPs prepare to debate the Bill, Cancer Research UK points to this moment as an historic opportunity to help prevent cancers, alleviate pressures on already overstretched health services and pave the way for a smoke-free UK.

Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy, Dr Ian Walker, said: “Tobacco kills up to two thirds of its users. The magnitude of damage caused by smoking cannot be ignored and these statistics expose the lives that are at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that smoking rates decline with government intervention. Raising the age of sale of tobacco products and funding cessation services will help to protect people from a lifetime of deadly and costly addiction.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill could be one of the most impactful public health interventions in my lifetime. People’s lives are now in the hands of politicians, and I urge all MPs to vote for a future free from the harms of tobacco.”

Recent polling data reveals strong public backing to tackle smoking. Seventy-one per cent of people support raising the age of sale of tobacco products gradually to prevent future generations from ever legally being sold tobacco.

Stop smoking services give people the best chance of successfully quitting smoking. But 14 per cent of the population still smoke in Northern Ireland – that’s around 211,000 people– and they need support to stub out the habit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK said that ws well as support for raising the age of sale of tobacco, a commitment from the Northern Ireland Assembly to adequately and sustainably fund stop smoking services is needed. Mass media campaigns to help people quit are also required.