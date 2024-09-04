Kirby Mercer running the Antrim half marathon in memory of her father Gary

A pharmacist from Portadown has raised over £1400 for British Heart Foundation NI by taking part in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in memory of her father, Gary, who died in May, aged 63, and had a history of living with heart and circulatory conditions.

Kirby Mercer, 28, completed the half marathon to raise awareness of the disease and raise funds for BHF, as the biggest funder of research into heart and circulatory diseases in Europe.

BHF NI partnered the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, which took place on Sunday, August 25 and saw over 8,000 runners taking part from 30 different countries, to raise funds and awareness of the life-saving research that helps people living here who are affected by heart and circulatory conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirby said: “I ran in memory of my dad who was always so supportive of me and encouraged me in all my sports activities. My dad had a heart attack in December 2015 and had started on a cardiac rehabilitation programme but then six months later in May 2016, he had a stroke.”

Gary Mercer had a family history of heart attack and stroke at just 55, he had always been active and loved travelling.

Kirby added: “After the heart attack he had been doing so well, taking care of his nutrition and regularly exercising at the gym, so naturally when he had the stroke, this really scared him and he didn’t want to leave the house and exert himself.”

Over the next few years Gary built his confidence back up and had been well and able, with medication for his heart, to maintain a relatively normal lifestyle. However in early May of this year he became acutely unwell experiencing severe pains in his stomach on the evening of May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirby said: “He was afraid he was having another heart attack since the gastric pains felt similar to those in 2015, so my brother took him to A&E where an ECG ruled this out. He was given painkillers and antibiotics and advised to rest as the medical staff believed it was a stomach bug and discharged him. He was in unbearable pain and very uncomfortable during the following 36 hours but felt reassured that it wasn’t a heart attack.”

Tragically, Mr Mercer was found unresponsive the morning of May 8.

Kirby said: “The ambulance arrived and did everything they could but they couldn’t bring him back.”

Kirby and her family made the decision to have an autopsy performed and the results confirmed her dad suffered from acute ischaemic bowel which had been undetected. This is a rare condition that affects blood flow to the bowel and can be linked with other heart and circulatory conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirby said: “I hope by running the half marathon and raising awareness and funds, I can help other families suffering from heart and circulatory conditions.”

Fearghal McKinney, head of BHF NI, said: “We’re so thankful to our supporters like Kirby, who have experienced such devastating loss because of heart and circulatory conditions and are determined to help try to improve the lives of others who may have to go through this.

“So far an amazing £5,700 has been raised by the Antrim Coast half marathon runners for British Heart Foundation. This will provide vital support for our life-saving research to help those affected by heart and circulatory conditions.”