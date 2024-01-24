Co Armagh woman Eva Dalzell has received a special award after retiring as midwife after 50 years
Eva Dalzell, from Richhill, received the prestigious award which celebrates the dedication of midwives and recognises the care they provide to patients, families, and colleagues.
The Cavell Star Awards are awarded by UK-based charity Cavell to recognise nursing and midwifery staff across the UK who provide exceptional care for either colleagues, patients or patients’ families. Staff can nominate their colleagues who stand out in any of these categories.
Eva's colleagues from 2 West Maternity in Craigavon Area Hospital surprised the dedicated midwife with the award before her retirement.
They said: “Eva has worked for the Southern Trust as a midwife since 1974 and has a passion for midwifery led care. She is an extremely valuable team member who has been a pleasure to work with and who will be immensely missed by all her work colleagues and friends in Craigavon Maternity Unit.”
