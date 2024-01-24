Eva Dalzell received the prestigious Cavell Star Award as she retired after 50 years’ service to the NHS.

Eva Dalzell, from Richhill, received the prestigious award which celebrates the dedication of midwives and recognises the care they provide to patients, families, and colleagues.

The Cavell Star Awards are awarded by UK-based charity Cavell to recognise nursing and midwifery staff across the UK who provide exceptional care for either colleagues, patients or patients’ families. Staff can nominate their colleagues who stand out in any of these categories.

Eva's colleagues from 2 West Maternity in Craigavon Area Hospital surprised the dedicated midwife with the award before her retirement.