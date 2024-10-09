Louise Wiggins and Senior Practitioner for Autism and ADHD Veronica Bailie

Louise Wiggins from Downpatrick, who was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) at age 11, has described the support she has received from the South Eastern Trust ADHD team as making her ‘feel seen’.

Now 18, Louise explained how she had a difficult period of time during her primary school and early post primary stages.

“It’s almost as if you stand out from everyone else because you have ADHD,” said Louise.

“I came to see the senior practitioner for Autism and ADHD Team at the Downe Hospital, Veronica Bailie, and that really helped me.

“Veronica is someone to talk to and she understood what I was saying. Veronica is brilliant, she makes you feel seen. Anything that you are feeling, you can describe that to her, it’s not just a matter of coming in for your check-ups.”

Louise added: “I was 11 when I got my ADHD diagnosis and it answered a lot of questions for me and for my family. It was hard for everyone to process in terms of ‘how do we get the help that she needs?’ With the help from Veronica, we were able to work to get the medication that suited and worked for me.”

Louise added how the next chapter of her academic life will start in February when she takes up a Nursing degree at Queen’s University.

“It is so important to feel seen and heard and that is what I have felt since meeting with the team and working with Veronica.”

ADHD Awareness month occurs annually throughout October and is dedicated to raising awareness of, and educating the public about the condition. At times, those with ADHD can feel misunderstood and frustrated. People with ADHD have a difference in their brain chemicals called neurotransmitters and it is these chemicals that are used up more quickly in the ADHD brain affecting the ability to pay attention.

Senior practitioner for Autism and ADHD Veronica Bailie described how she and the dedicated hard-working ADHD Team cover Scrabo Children’s Centre, Children’s Centre in the Downe Hospital and Lisburn area regarding assessment, diagnosis and medication reviews from children aged six to 18.

“Five per cent of school age children will present with symptoms of ADHD and early detection and treatment will help a child achieve their potential, the right treatment plan will work for them and compliment that child educationally as well as socially.”

Veronica added how much she and the team value the children and young people they see and work with.

“The children are great, we learn so much from them and it is so important as part of our review process that we ensure that a child’s treatment plan is still meeting the demands of the day. It is so important that there is awareness on ADHD.”

Downe Hospital’s consultant community paediatrician, Dr Cathy Macpherson added: “Treating ADHD can make such a huge difference to a child and young person’s life. I have many parents who come back and tell us that recognising ADHD and prescribing medication to treat it can be a significant game changer for them. It helps children to settle and pay attention in school and that feeds into their positive self-esteem and their wellbeing.