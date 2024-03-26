Evie Poolman and her mother Bridget. Evie died from an aggressive and rare brain cancer when she was just nine years of age

On Thursday, Don Thompson, a partner in Belfast-based commercial law firm, McKees, his son Josh, 17, and family friend Andy Gallagher will set off from Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway to Snargate in Kent to the house where Don grew up with his sister and Evie’s mum, Bridget, brother Peter and sister Rachel to raise funds for brain tumour research charity, Abbie’s Army.

Don Thomson said: “My niece Evie was a beautiful little girl with the most incredible spirit. When she first started experiencing migraines, doctors told her parents that they shouldn’t be concerned. However further tests were carried out when she started seeing double shortly before Christmas in 2020 which revealed a tumour.

"My sister Bridget and her husband Charles subsequently received the devastating diagnosis that Evie, who was just nine years old, had diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a highly aggressive and rare form of brain cancer that forms in a child’s brainstem and for which there is currently no cure. Evie subsequently endured 30 rounds of radiation and four separate brain surgeries before her brave battle ended in June 2021 at the age of nine, just six months after her initial diagnosis.

“Sadly, and unbelievably, the treatment plan Evie underwent for the condition has not changed in 60 years, and about 25 per cent of all the childhood deaths from cancer every year relate to this cancer. The courage shown by Evie and the incredible way that Bridget, Charles and her sisters Grace and Molly have dealt with this tragedy is nothing short of miraculous. As a family, we are doing whatever we can to support their mission in helping to raise awareness about the condition in the hope we can raise money to help fund further research, so that a treatment and cure can be found for this devastating disease.”

Don added: “My son Josh and I, together with our good friend Andy Gallagher, will be embarking on a sponsored cycle during the Easter holidays, from near Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway to Snargate, Kent to the house in which Bridget and I grew up with our family. We are encouraging people to sponsor us on this 550 mile journey to help raise vital funds for the charity Abbie’s Army and in memory of our little Evie.”