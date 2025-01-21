​Samantha Wilson, 29, from Bangor is encouraging women to attend cervical screening when called after her own cancer diagnosis

​A Co Down mum is encouraging other women in Northern Ireland to attend for cervical screening when called, after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2024.

​Samantha Wilson, 29, from Bangor, decided to go for a smear test after “pleading” from her mother to make an appointment.

"I have three young children, my youngest being two years old. Two years after I gave birth, I decided to go for a cervical screening test after my mum was pleading with me to attend given some symptoms that I was experiencing.

“I had the test and not long after, I received a call from the Ulster Hospital asking me to attend for an appointment, where I was told that Stage 1 Cervical Cancer had been discovered.

“When the doctor told me I had cancer, I did not take it in initially, I think I was in shock. When I had time to process the news, I was terrified, absolutely terrified. I was terrified for my family, for my children. I have such a busy life schedule that I did not know who was going to look after my children. I did not know what it entailed with the treatment and I did not know what impact it would have completely on my life.”

“When I told my family the news that I had cancer, they were in complete disarray. Being 29, it was a complete shock and they had so many questions, but I could not give them all the answers as I had never been through it before. It was just unbearable the thought of what could happen and especially my mum, the possibility of losing her daughter at 29 was just too much.”

Samantha added: “I am just taking every day as it comes. I have 10 years remission which is quite daunting, but we are just making memories with the children, spending time with the family, just doing the things that everyone took for granted in life. We are just making the most of everything and we will deal with it when it comes again.

“The staff in the Ulster Hospital were amazing, very attentive and reassuring, it is obviously so daunting to go in and get treatment, but they set my mind at ease. I could not thank them enough.”

Samantha is sharing her cervical cancer journey as part of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in a bid to encourage women to attend for cervical screening when called, which only takes five minutes, but could ultimately save your life.

Ulster Hospital Gynae Oncology Nurse, Fiona Rice, said: “We are fortunate to participate in the Cervical Screening Programme which allows cells on the cervix to be monitored for changes from a very early stage. Early detection of cell changes on the cervix allows timely action for further investigation and treatment.

“I would recommend that anyone called for routine cervical screening should attend that appointment. I would also encourage everyone to be vigilant in recognising the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer:

abnormal vaginal bleeding usually between periods, after or during sex or at any time after the menopause; discomfort or pain during sex; other symptoms may include an unpleasant smelling vaginal discharge.

“It is important to seek immediate medical assessment if you have any of the symptoms above.”