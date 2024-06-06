Richard Ross from Co Down had a heart attack in his 40s

A Co Down man, who suffered an unexpected heart attack in his 40s is sharing his story to raise awareness that a heart attack can happen to anyone at any age and in support of local charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) who are calling on men to take stock of their health this Men’s Health Week and beyond.

Richard Ross, 48, from Moneyreagh, was out cycling when he began experiencing pain in his chest. He put it down to indigestion and would never have suspected he was about to suffer a sudden heart attack.

“It was the 2nd of August 2022, and I was out on my bike training for an event. I went out to do a 40-mile loop and it was a beautiful summer's evening. I was going along quite a flat road and I felt brilliant, but then I suddenly felt a very sharp, jabbing pain in my chest. I thought at first it was indigestion as I had eaten around an hour before I started cycling, but the pain just kept getting worse. I have undertaken first aid courses for years and know the symptoms of most conditions, but never thought that this would be heart trouble. I kept going to try and get through it, but a number of hours later the pain was still worsening so I went to A&E.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There, they took blood tests and the next thing I knew the doctor was sitting with me at three o’clock in the morning saying, ‘You have had a heart attack’. The doctor didn’t seem to understand it and neither did I.”

e

Richard was the last person most people would expect to suffer a heart attack.

He said: “It was an enormous shock to me and everyone who knew me. I think it was even a shock to the doctors in the hospital. I was only 46, very lean, and very fit. I’ve never smoked, I wasn’t carrying any weight at all and was only about three quarters of stone heavier than when I left school!

“I spent three or four days in hospital waiting to get an angiogram to find out whether or not I needed stents or major surgery. It was a horrible few days. There were no visitors allowed at that stage because of COVID, so I was on my own just thinking about what was to come and how I was going to recover from this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard added: “The most likely cause of my heart attack was high cholesterol which was genetic for me. There are heart related issues on both sides of the family, so even though I was riding a bike thousands of miles a year, climbing mountains, running, and sailing boats, my cholesterol was going to build up and there is nothing I could have done to prevent it.

“I was tested for Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), which is a genetic condition that significantly increases your bad cholesterol, but I didn't have it. That was an enormous relief to me as it meant that I couldn’t pass it on to my daughter who was only eight at the time. If I did have FH, then she would’ve had to go on to medication as early as 10 years old! Now, she will simply have to get tested at 18 and monitored.”

Even with the heart related issues in his family, no-one had ever had a heart attack or any other cardiac event below the age of 65.

"Doctors believe that the cause of mine was polygenetic, a bad mix of genes. The doctors and surgeons all said the same thing – ‘No matter what you do, you can’t outrun your genes’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard is sharing his experience to inspire others affected by health conditions to keep going on their own recovery journey.

He said: “I took part in the 6-week statutory Ulster Cardiac Rehab Clinic after my heart attack and took a tremendous amount from it.

"My heart attack story is quite different – a really fit racing biker and runner in their forties having a heart attack out of nowhere isn’t the typical story.

"A lot of people who have had heart attacks are older than me and in their 50s or 60s, but it doesn’t matter what age I am, what my background is. The shock for me is no different to the shock for you, and the recovery journey that I go on is also the same as the one you will go on in many ways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst taking part in the statutory Ulster Cardiac Rehab Clinic, Richard was introduced to Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, who deliver a talk about the services and support they can provide as part of the programme.

Richard explained: “The care services Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke offers are brilliant. In the first month when you have a heart attack, you are casting around for answers and help. It was then that I heard about the charity and found out that their Run to Remember 10k walk event was taking place in Lurgan about 6 weeks after my heart attack. I then took part in their Red Dress Fun Run at Stormont where everyone wears red in support of heart disease.”

Fidelma Carter, Head of Public Health at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, said:

“We would urge men across Northern Ireland to take stock of their health and NICHS will be running a number of initiatives to support this. Our Health Promotion team will be carrying out health checks across workplaces and will also be at a number of libraries delivering free blood pressure and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) checks in partnership with the South Eastern Trust, Lisburn & Castlereagh Council and Libraries NI. We will also be delivering free pop-up blood pressure checks at selected stores of our corporate partner MACE throughout June as part of our current blood pressure awareness campaign. A blood pressure check could help save your life.”