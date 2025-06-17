Poppy Watton from Donaghcloney, ​Co Down, with proud dad, Jonathan. Poppy, who has a visual impairment, has for the third consecutive year become the Northern Ireland Senior School Girl Ski Champion at the Ski Club of Northern Ireland, with dreams of securing Olympic gold.

​A Co Down teenager, who has a visual impairment, has for the third consecutive year become the Northern Ireland Senior School Girl Ski Champion at the Ski Club of Northern Ireland, with dreams of securing Olympic gold.

Poppy Watton, 13, began skiing began at the age of four, shortly after her diagnosis of bilateral amblyopia and severe long sightedness (or hypermetropia), which can result in hazy or blurry vision and difficulty focusing on things at close range. Prescriptive glasses and ongoing assessment ensure those with the condition experience the best level of vision possible.

Proud dad Jonathan, shared how charity RNIB (the Royal National Institute of Blind People) guided him through Poppy’s diagnosis and were able to help Poppy take the first steps on her skiing journey.

He said: “RNIB were an absolute godsend when we first learned about Poppy’s condition. After learning about it I really went to a dark place as I didn’t know how I was going to cope with this on my own.

"We had days out with RNIB and things, but it wasn’t till we went away for a weekend trip with them that things really changed. I got to speak fully with other parents which really changed my look on parenting a visually impaired child, it took me out of the darkness into the light. That’s when I decided life would hit Poppy head on no matter so let’s just do it. Now her life is going to be great not less.”

He said: “Shortly after this RNIB contacted us to see if there was anything Poppy wanted to learn, and they would be able to provide some funding. It was then Poppy told me she wanted to go to the Olympics to get a gold medal. And here we are.”

Poppy added she chose skiing because when she was small she saw Bangor athlete Kelly Gallagher MBE, who is also visually impaired, win gold in the 2014 Paralympics, and thought ‘I can do that too’.

“When I am skiing, I feel free, it’s just me and the slope. I don’t need a cane, I only need a guide when racing, so it feels like I’m totally independent,” said Poppy.

“I was nine before I saw a cloud when on a plane, but then I was skiing through them up high in the Alps. I just love it, it’s amazing.”

Though there have been challenges, Poppy's determination and passion for skiing have led her to remarkable achievements.

Her first major competition was the Irish International Championships in 2019 at age seven, where she proudly brought home a bronze medal. Since then, she has continued to pursue her dream, building her fitness and honing her skills even during lockdown.

In October 2024, Poppy received an invitation to attend the Paralympic Potential event at Manchester's Chill Factor, hosted by the Paralympic GB development team and sponsored by Arnold Clarke. Olympic champions and world downhill ski champions provided expert advice, and Poppy was thrilled to meet Menna Fitzpatrick and Neil Simpson, who inspired her further.

A few weeks later, Paralympic GB coach Blake Williams contacted Poppy with training advice, recommending additional time on the snow and slopes. As a result, Poppy joined the Ski Club of Ireland in Dublin, showcasing her true commitment to her sport, travelling early for morning training sessions every Sunday. Her dedication earned her the title of "Best Newcomer".

This summer, Poppy has been invited to attend the Arnold Clarke Parallel Ski Series, a five-race competition held at various venues in England over the next five months. Poppy has secured silver medals in the first two races, with the next due to take place in September.

Laura McCauley, RNIB Education and Children’s Service Manager said: “Poppy's journey is a testament to her resilience and determination, and she continues to inspire everyone around her. We’re so glad to have been able to be there for Poppy and her family and to see her now excelling in a sport she loves.

“Access to sport gives a huge boost in confidence for children and young people with a condition affecting their sight, that they can carry into all areas of life to really realise their potential.

“Our hope is that more families reach out to discover how we can support them, and local clubs and societies consider how they can make their activities accessible to those children and young people in our communities who would like to take part in sport and leisure activities alongside their sighted peers.”