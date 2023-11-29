​When Lynda Wallace thinks of making mince pies and gingerbread man biscuits for Christmas, she reaches for her knitting needles, not her baking trays.

Some of Lynda Wallace's very realistic-looking cakes, which she knits to raise money for Marie Curie

The Holywood woman knits the incredibly real-looking sweet treats out of wool and with the help of her sister, Suzanne Kelly, sells them to raise money for end of life charity Marie Curie.

They have raised over £1,300 since setting up their own charity, Knitted Cakes Inc, in November 2022 in memory of their mother Elizabeth Kelly who died at the Marie Curie Belfast hospice in 2020 at the age of 84.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both retired teachers, lifelong knitter Lynda (64) is the creative force behind the venture, while sister Suzanne (59) from Dundonald takes care of the promotion, orders and deliveries.

Holywood woman Lynda Wallace with her sister Suzanne Kelly and their knitted treats for Marie Curie

While Lynda can knit any biscuit, cake or dessert she can think of, what makes her skill even more amazing is that she creates her own patterns.

She explains: “I like the challenge of trying to create a life-like version of the biscuit or cake in wool and it’s so incredibly important to me that I try and capture all the little details that you would expect and the right colours.

“After working out how to knit the mince pies, I can now knit one in several hours over a morning but the gingerbread man can take me the best part of a day as it’s more detailed. I really only do this for enjoyment as I love to knit. It’s great to know that other people like them so much and we can raise money for Marie Curie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from selling across Northern Ireland, Lynda’s knitted cakes and biscuits have been sent as far as Germany, to a lady who used some to decorate her own knitted sweater, and to a café owner in England who wanted a selection for a shop display.

Lynda Wallace's gingerbread men and mince pies which she knits to raise money for Marie Curie

Suzanne said: “Lynda is so talented and often downplays her knitting skills, sadly she got all the knitting prowess in our family.

“She began to knit food items for her grandson Thomas to use with his toy kitchen, initially recreating his favourite biscuits and treats. Lynda said to me, ‘If I knit, will you sell to raise money for Marie Curie?’. It went from there.”

The sisters are supporting Marie Curie’s fundraising appeal to help give care, comfort and joy this Christmas.Suzanne added: “Marie Curie believes everyone experiencing death, dying or bereavement should be able to have the best Christmas possible which is why it is encouraging people to host a get-together this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it be a Christmas quiz, carol-oke session or a cosy hot chocolate morning - they will be helping to raise the much-needed funds to help Marie Curie support people facing the toughest of times this festive season. We are both forever thankful for the care our mother received.”