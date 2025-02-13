Betty Power who has found relief from tinnitus thanks to hearing aids

A Newtownards woman is sharing her life-changing journey with tinnitus to raise awareness during Tinnitus Awareness Week.

Betty Power was diagnosed with tinnitus in November 2020, following a severe chest infection earlier that year. Like many sufferers, she initially struggled to cope with the persistent ringing in her ears, which affected her sleep and overall wellbeing.

Tinnitus, often described as ringing in the ears, can also manifest as buzzing, hissing, whistling, or swooshing sounds. While some people experience it temporarily, for others, like Betty, it becomes an ongoing challenge.

Recalling the day her tinnitus began, Betty said: "I woke up on November 5, 2020, to a horrible ringing noise in my left ear. I started crying because it was so overwhelming. I even asked my husband to drive me to Portrush to hear the waves, hoping they would drown it out, but nothing helped. It was constant."

Struggling with sleep and daily life, Betty sought medical help and was referred to an audiologist at the Ulster Hospital. Initially sceptical, she was prescribed hearing aids for both ears despite believing her primary issue was the ringing rather than hearing loss.

"The afternoon I got my hearing aids, my husband took me out for tea. I could hear people talking and suddenly, the tinnitus noise wasn’t there anymore. I thought, 'What kind of hocus pocus is this?' Within two weeks, it felt like I had been given my life back. Everything became vibrant and beautiful again."

Although tinnitus still worsens during periods of stress or fatigue, Betty has found significant relief through her hearing aids.

"At first, I asked how long I would have to wear them and I was told, 'Betty, this is part of your life now.' And I love them – they are the best thing. The tinnitus is no longer as severe and during the day, the hearing aids are brilliant."

Betty also reflected on how tinnitus impacted her family, sharing an emotional moment with her eldest son. "He asked me, 'Mum, are you afraid to go to sleep at night?' I said, 'No son, I’m afraid of waking up in the morning because I don’t want to live another day with this noise’. That’s how bad it was."

Consultant ENT Surgeon, Mr Fearghal Toner explained: "Tinnitus is the perception of sound when no external noise is present. It often results from inner ear damage caused by exposure to loud sounds, age-related hearing loss, or other underlying conditions. While there is no single cure, effective management strategies such as sound therapy, hearing aids and noise generators can significantly help.

“Within the South Eastern Trust, a specialist Tinnitus clinic is available through the Audiology Team, offering support and treatment for those affected. Patients are encouraged to contact their GP for a referral if needed.”

Betty said: "The hearing aids were revolutionary. They gave me my life back. Every morning at 6am, I open my door just to hear the birds sing. I love it.