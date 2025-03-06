Co Down woman who suffered a stroke at the age of 48 tells her story of recovery to inspire others

Kim Colhoun says exercise gives her peace of mind

A Co Down woman ​​is telling her story of surviving a stroke at the age of just 48 to inspire other women ahead of International Women’s Day on Saturday.

Kim Colhoun from Saintfield hopes speaking out will help inspire other young stroke survivors to keep fighting on their recovery journey. She also wants to raise awareness that stroke is not something that only affects older people, it can happen to anyone, at any age.

Kim recalls; “I had my stroke on 22nd February 2017. It was just another ordinary day, and I could never have imagined it would involve me having a stroke.”

“At breakfast I was taking a vitamin supplement and my husband, Basil, noticed it was dribbling down my chin, my face had drooped, and I seemed confused.

Kim Colhoun has continued positively on her recovery journey post stroke.

"He asked me what was wrong, and I tried to reply but I couldn’t talk, my arms weren’t working, and I’d lost movement on my right-hand side. Thankfully, Basil remembered the FAST (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) campaign and immediately thought I might be having a stroke and phoned 999.”

“I was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. A scan showed a large blood clot had formed on the left side of my brain. Thankfully I was given thrombolysis, which is a clot busting medicine, within two hours.

"I also underwent a thrombectomy, which is a procedure to remove blood clots and help restore blood flow to the brain and other organs. Without these treatments I probably would have died.

"A year after my stroke I asked my consultant what my chances of survival would have been if I hadn't had the thrombectomy and he said 16%. That made my blood run cold because unfortunately not all stroke patients are lucky enough to get thrombectomy.”

Kim Colhoun had a stroke at just 48 years old and is sharing her story of recovery to help others affected by stroke

Despite her treatment, Kim was left with no speech, an inability to read and no motor skills. “It was like a bomb exploded in the filing cabinet of my brain. I could recognise individual letters and understand spoken conversations, but I couldn’t speak or read. All my basic limb coordination had been lost. I had to re-learn everything from scratch.”

“After seven days I was discharged from hospital. I still had very slow and limited speech. At home a Community Occupational Therapist and Speech Therapist visited me four times a week for the first couple of months. Once those visits stopped, I was on my own. That’s when I started getting support from Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke.”

Kim attended the charity’s Post Rehab Exercise Programme (PREP), a physiotherapy led, community-based course which helps rebuild people's lives after stroke through exercise and education.

“At first, I was nervous about going to PREP because I thought most people would be elderly, but they weren’t. PREP really helped me improve my motor skills, but it also provided great peer support. After the exercise session we would chat about care plans, everyday routines, and our coping strategies for living with stroke. It was a massive aid to my recovery to hear that other people were in the same boat as me.”

Thankfully Kim continued positively on her recovery journey, including getting back to work as a driving instructor.

She didn’t forget the help and support she received from NICHS however and was determined to use what happened to her for something positive and decided to become a volunteer at PREP. Kim explains; “PREP helped me to get back on my feet and I wanted to pass on some of my experiences to help other stoke survivors.”

“I lost so much confidence after my stroke. I had difficulties with my speech, and I had a few bad experiences in shops and even in the doctor’s surgery.

"If someone was rushing me or putting pressure on me, I found it even more difficult and I couldn’t speak at all so I would have just left, often in tears. After a few incidences like that I just wouldn't go out, I was a hermit. PREP really helped me regain my confidence and sharing my experiences with others who understood really helped. I wanted to be able to do that for other people by becoming a PREP volunteer.”

Kim is also keen to share her experience of how exercise has helped her on her post-stroke recovery journey and inspire others to exercise more. “The doctors did lots of tests after my stroke and couldn’t find any medical reason as to why it happened. I found that difficult to process.

"If I had of been suffering from high blood pressure or high cholesterol, I could have done something to try and tackle that, but there was nothing I could apparently do to try and reduce my risk of having another stroke. I couldn't ‘fix’ anything and I struggled with that.”

“The only issue I could think of was that as a driving instructor my job is sedentary, and I could have been more active previously. Now I exercise every day- I walk the dog, I go to the gym regularly and I swim.

"Exercise is really important to me, and it is something I would encourage others to try and do more of as the benefits are plentiful. It not only helps me physically but also mentally. It gives me peace of mind that I am doing something to reduce my risk of having another stroke.”

Kim was also inspired to help NICHS further by becoming an Ambassador for the charity which has involved speaking at conferences and events to raise awareness of stroke, collecting cheques from local fundraisers, volunteering at fundraising events, and much more.

Kim explains; “In my role as an Ambassador for NICHS I can talk to people and tell them about my stroke, about how the charity helped me, how the money they have fundraised will help other local people and so on. I can raise awareness of young stroke and thrombectomy which is important to me. As a society we tend to think stroke is something that only affects older people and that needs to change. It can happen to anyone, at any age and stage in life.”

“If I am ever nervous about doing something as an Ambassador I think, ‘You were given a second chance at a voice. Take it.’”

If her volunteer and ambassador roles weren’t enough Kim also fundraises for NICHS. “I have taken part in the Red Dress Fun Run numerous times which is always great fun. I am part of a cold-water swimming group, the Killyleagh Dippers & Strippers, and we are planning a cold-water swim fundraiser for NICHS to mark eight years since my stroke. On the actual anniversary, 22nd February, I climbed Slieve Bearnagh which took over five hours so that was quite the challenge!”

Kim concludes; “NICHS helped me so much and I can't recommend them enough. In that time when I was so low, they were there. That’s why I want to try and give back and make a difference.”