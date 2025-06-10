Gareth Reihill with his wife Mary who completed the London Marathon for British Heart Foundation

​An Enniskillen businessman who ran a half-marathon and two days later needed open heart surgery is playing a leading role in his local 10k race to raise awareness of heart conditions and bring in much-needed funding to help save and improve more lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Reihill, a 51-year-old seasoned runner, was diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of 25 when a routine GP appointment revealed a heart murmur.

He was referred for a scan and diagnosed with bicuspid aortic valve. This is a congenital (present at birth) valve problem where your aortic valve has only two flaps of skin (called leaflets) that help control blood flow, instead of the usual three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the most common congenital heart defect and is estimated to affect as many as 2% of the population but can often go undiagnosed. A bicuspid aortic valve can cause serious complications like heart failure, but with treatment you can lead a healthy life.

Gareth Reihill after his open heart surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast.

Gareth, who lives with his wife Mary and son Frankie said: “After my diagnosis, nothing changed for me at all.

“Every three to five years I would get a letter to go and get another scan, then if everything was normal I wouldn’t hear anything.”

However, in early 2024, following a routine echocardiogram, Gareth was called back for further scans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As his previous scans had been normal, Gareth assumed the same and flew out to Spain to complete a half-marathon with a group from Enniskillen Running Club, where he has been a member for five years.

At this point, Gareth hadn’t been advised to avoid strenuous activity, so he went ahead as planned.

Two days later, Gareth’s cardiologist delivered the life-changing news that his condition had progressed from mild to severe.

“I ran the Torremolinos half marathon on Sunday and was told I needed open heart surgery on the Tuesday,” admits Gareth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My cardiologist said we needed to intervene before more damage was done to the heart muscle.

“It was time for open heart surgery.”

Despite the gravity of the news, Gareth remained calm about his situation.

“It’s a hard thing to accept and I became nervous, but once I knew it was my only way forward, I felt more at ease,” he said.

Gareth was told that had he not proceeded with the surgery, he would have faced congestive heart failure within three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, he underwent surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital, where his aortic valve was replaced with a mechanical one.

“I remember when I was being pushed down to the theatre I was at ease. I don’t know why,” said Gareth.

“I thought I’d be petrified, but I wasn’t,” he added. “The doctors were so confident and reassuring.”

During his three-month recovery, Gareth missed the social side of running but found immense support from his friends at Enniskillen Running Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He credits his family and the running club for supporting him through his recovery from major heart surgery.

“The club was amazing throughout my journey,” he said.

Almost one year after his open heart surgery, Gareth is keen to drive awareness of heart conditions and help other families who have to go through similar journeys.

“I was 50 years old when I had the operation and I was delighted with the result. . . I feel great now.

“I have completed 10ks and half marathons since and I even went back to complete the Torremolinos half in February past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so appreciative not only of the excellent treatment I received at the Royal Victoria Hospital but of the research work carried out by British Heart Foundation into understanding heart conditions, identifying better treatments and finding cures.”

Enniskillen Running Club have decided this year to support British Heart Foundation in their annual 10k event which takes place on Saturday, June 14.

Head of British Heart Foundation NI, Fearghal McKinney, says: “Gareth’s story is very powerful and we’re grateful to him for sharing his journey of his heart condition from his open heart surgery back to health.

“We would encourage people to sign up to the annual Enniskillen 10k and help fund our lifesaving research, so we can give people more time with their loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Enniskillen 10k is open to runners and walkers over the age of 15. The closing date for registration is Wednesday, June 11, pending availability.

Enter online at: https://corereg.link/is/modern-tyres10k