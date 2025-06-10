Co Fermanagh Gareth Reihill runner goes from completing a Spanish half marathon to open heart surgery in a matter of days
Gareth Reihill, a 51-year-old seasoned runner, was diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of 25 when a routine GP appointment revealed a heart murmur.
He was referred for a scan and diagnosed with bicuspid aortic valve. This is a congenital (present at birth) valve problem where your aortic valve has only two flaps of skin (called leaflets) that help control blood flow, instead of the usual three.
It's the most common congenital heart defect and is estimated to affect as many as 2% of the population but can often go undiagnosed. A bicuspid aortic valve can cause serious complications like heart failure, but with treatment you can lead a healthy life.
Gareth, who lives with his wife Mary and son Frankie said: “After my diagnosis, nothing changed for me at all.
“Every three to five years I would get a letter to go and get another scan, then if everything was normal I wouldn’t hear anything.”
However, in early 2024, following a routine echocardiogram, Gareth was called back for further scans.
As his previous scans had been normal, Gareth assumed the same and flew out to Spain to complete a half-marathon with a group from Enniskillen Running Club, where he has been a member for five years.
At this point, Gareth hadn’t been advised to avoid strenuous activity, so he went ahead as planned.
Two days later, Gareth’s cardiologist delivered the life-changing news that his condition had progressed from mild to severe.
“I ran the Torremolinos half marathon on Sunday and was told I needed open heart surgery on the Tuesday,” admits Gareth.
“My cardiologist said we needed to intervene before more damage was done to the heart muscle.
“It was time for open heart surgery.”
Despite the gravity of the news, Gareth remained calm about his situation.
“It’s a hard thing to accept and I became nervous, but once I knew it was my only way forward, I felt more at ease,” he said.
Gareth was told that had he not proceeded with the surgery, he would have faced congestive heart failure within three years.
In July, he underwent surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital, where his aortic valve was replaced with a mechanical one.
“I remember when I was being pushed down to the theatre I was at ease. I don’t know why,” said Gareth.
“I thought I’d be petrified, but I wasn’t,” he added. “The doctors were so confident and reassuring.”
During his three-month recovery, Gareth missed the social side of running but found immense support from his friends at Enniskillen Running Club.
He credits his family and the running club for supporting him through his recovery from major heart surgery.
“The club was amazing throughout my journey,” he said.
Almost one year after his open heart surgery, Gareth is keen to drive awareness of heart conditions and help other families who have to go through similar journeys.
“I was 50 years old when I had the operation and I was delighted with the result. . . I feel great now.
“I have completed 10ks and half marathons since and I even went back to complete the Torremolinos half in February past.
“I’m so appreciative not only of the excellent treatment I received at the Royal Victoria Hospital but of the research work carried out by British Heart Foundation into understanding heart conditions, identifying better treatments and finding cures.”
Enniskillen Running Club have decided this year to support British Heart Foundation in their annual 10k event which takes place on Saturday, June 14.
Head of British Heart Foundation NI, Fearghal McKinney, says: “Gareth’s story is very powerful and we’re grateful to him for sharing his journey of his heart condition from his open heart surgery back to health.
“We would encourage people to sign up to the annual Enniskillen 10k and help fund our lifesaving research, so we can give people more time with their loved ones.”
The Enniskillen 10k is open to runners and walkers over the age of 15. The closing date for registration is Wednesday, June 11, pending availability.
Enter online at: https://corereg.link/is/modern-tyres10k
If you have a heart condition please check with your medical team before doing any strenuous exercise.
