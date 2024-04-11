Marie Donnelly, the new Marie Curie student Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) for the Western Trust in Northern Ireland

On completing the Advanced Nurse Practitioner course, Marie will be qualified to work with patients who are nearing the end of life across both hospital and community settings.

The Advanced Nurse Practitioner role will allow Marie to work autonomously, taking patient histories, carrying out physical examinations, prescribing and using her expert knowledge and clinical judgment to treat patients.

Marie, a mother of five from Beragh, has 31 years’ experience in nursing and has worked as a clinical nurse specialist in palliative care within the Western Trust.

She said: “This is the first trainee ANP role within Specialist Palliative Care in the Western Trust, I saw it as an opportunity which was too good to pass. I now find myself back at university as three of my children graduate, one currently a student at UU, and the other hoping to go down that path in September. I must admit, doing assignments and studying for exams is challenging, but having the necessary skills and knowledge to support patients and their families makes it all worthwhile. I believe as time evolves there will be more and more ANP’s in specialist palliative care, demonstrating their ability to work autonomously and make complex decisions.”

Paula Heneghan, associate director at Marie Curie in Northern Ireland said:“We are very excited to work in partnership with the Trust to support the opportunity to fund a Trainee Advanced Nurse Practitioner role and believe it’s the way forward for palliative care nursing.”

Emma King, palliative care manager with Western Trust, said: “This is a great step for palliative care and we are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Marie Curie and the Community Foundation of Northern Ireland to develop Marie in her role of trainee Advanced Nurse Practitioner. ”

