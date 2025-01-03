Cold snap: Public Health Agency issues tips on how to look after yourself and others as sleet, snow and ice hit

Snow has been forecast for high ground in Northern Ireland, while ice and sleet are expected across the province. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has issued advice for people to look after themselves and others following the weather warnings for snow and ice this week.

Dr Anna Cullen from the agency said the following steps can help you, or a neighbour or someone you care for, stay warm in the home:

wear multiple layers of clothing and a hat and gloves, even indoors;

heat your main living room to around 18ºC to 21ºC, and the rest of the house to at least 16ºC;

heat all the rooms you use, or at the very least keep your living room warm throughout the day;

make sure your heating is safe and that your house is properly ventilated to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning;

install an audible carbon monoxide alarm and if you've had one for a while, check to see if it’s working properly;

never use an electric blanket and hot water bottle together, as there is a risk you could electrocute yourself;

wear bed socks and thermal underwear at night;

eat well – try to make sure you have hot meals and drinks regularly throughout the day.

Dr Cullen added: “We are urging carers or neighbours of people who may be less mobile to offer a hand ahead of the cold snap kicking in.

“This could mean picking up essentials such as food, gas or electricity top-ups, or repeat prescriptions before the weather gets worse.”