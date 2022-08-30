Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deirdre Nugent from Cookstown said cold water swimming is great for her mental health

Taking a dip in icy cold water may not be something we all find appealing, but for 64-year-old Deidre Nugent from Cookstown, it’s the best medicine.

Deirdre’s mental health journey started almost 30 years ago, following the sudden passing of her husband.

“I didn’t even realise I was depressed – I thought I was just consistently tired and had very little energy.

“It came to the point that I thought for a brief moment I couldn’t go on. But I struggled on; every day, it was there.

“I didn’t know how to solve it; I was too ashamed to reach out for help and didn’t know who I could reach out to. It can be very hard to ask for help when you feel like that.

“I started going to counselling and was prescribed medication from my GP. They both helped in their own way, but they never lifted the depression fully. That wasn’t until I found cold water swimming – that’s when my life was totally transformed.”

Deirdre, who has four children and seven grandchildren, regularly visits Splash Moneymore for her cold water swims.

“Going cold water swimming was the first time I felt alive inside for a long time. I could feel emotions of excitement, sadness, and gladness. With those results, it became a regular fixture, and for the past 18 months, I’ve made sure to go at least three times a week.”

Deirdre is combining her love of cold water with raising awareness of mental health by participating in local mental health charity, AWARE NI’s, Sea Splash – a charity swim to mark World Suicide Prevention Day and raise vital funds and awareness for mental health services in Northern Ireland.

She said: “Everybody should come along and give it a go! No matter how hard you might think it is to get yourself into the water, the rewards are incredible. You’ll never look back.

“The therapy of the cold water is not only fantastic for both your mind and body, but the wonderful group of people you meet, the social life, and the community you gain is also life-changing.

“On top of that, you’ll be raising awareness and funds for AWARE NI to help them support others struggling with poor mental health. They know how you feel – they have the knowledge and the kindness to help you out of your darkness.”

Bridie Kelly, AWARE NI, added: “We encourage everyone to join us and reap the tremendous benefits of cold water swimming! It’s sure to be a great day full of laughter and joy whilst also reflecting on the importance of looking after our mental health and raising funds to help others who may be struggling!”

The cold water dip is taking place at Ballyholme Beach and Benone Strand on Sunday, September 11, and anyone can take part.