Mr Heaton-Harr is said on Friday that he had written to the Department of Health to instruct them to formally commission abortion services in the region, in line with his statutory duties. He said he anticipated services becoming available in the coming months.

Mr Gribben said: "Today, hard-pressed doctors and nurses begin a new week caring for people across a desperately under-funded and pressurised NHS in Northern Ireland, a week that also sees the dawn of fully commissioned and funded abortion services. "The fact that Mr Heaton-Harris has chosen to give life to the most destructive liberal abortion regime in these islands is not only deeply regrettable, but deplorable.

"It is a sad and distressing day for everyone who values the sanctity of life, and is devastating for those who will not live to experience it. "There are many challenges facing Northern Ireland and its health service in particular, including lengthy waiting lists, staff recruitment and retention, and other services that are under-resourced. "It is particularly curious to note that no interventions appear to be forthcoming in these areas – no 'ring-fencing' of resources for the real priorities of those who work in and are served by our NHS.

An image from the NHS showing the development of a foetus by 21-24 weeks

"Given the pressures on education, within the police service, infrastructure projects, and with the energy support payment still not available to people in Northern Ireland, it is not only astonishing, but also deeply disappointing, that the secretary of state has taken this decision while seemingly unable to take others around the prioritisation of budgets, passing what is a political responsibility instead on to permanent secretaries."

Mr Gribben added: "Whether the secretary of state was obliged to take this action now is debatable and a matter of interpretation. "We should not forget that 79% of people responding to the UK Government's 2019 abortion proposals opposed the introduction of these measures.

"Not only have these developments been an abuse of the fragile devolution settlement, but their genesis came about by a shameful manipulation of the democratic processes of the House of Commons in 2019. "There are many staff across the health and social care sector who will not want to participate in the abortion process for reasons of conscience - Christian staff, those of other faiths and none.

"There appears to be little guidance, or instruction in this regard." The Northern Ireland Office has been approached for comment.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "The UK Government is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring women of Northern Ireland have access to safe, high-quality and local abortion services. "As Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, my officials at the Northern Ireland Office and I will continue to work with the Department of Health and healthcare professionals to ensure a range of abortion services become readily available across all health and social care trusts in the coming months."