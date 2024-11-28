Side effects from some common medications could land drivers in hot water 🤧

Drivers have been warned about taking cold and flu medications this winter.

It’s illegal to drive if you’re unfit to do so.

Drivers have been warned about the getting behind the wheel after taking some common cold and flu medications.

With temperatures starting to drop and winter finally here, many of us who catch the cold, flu or Covid will turn to common over-the-counter or prescribed medications to treat our symptoms.

However, whilst seemingly harmless, many drivers are unaware of the laws surrounding this, as some medicines that are used to treat cold and flu symptoms can cause side effects that could impair your ability to drive.

Motoring experts at Quotezone have urged drivers to be aware of the potential side effects of some cold and flu medicines. Here’s everything you need to know.

Some common cold and flu medications can cause drowsiness. | Shutterstock

Can I drive after taking cold and flu medication?

Experts have warned that many drivers aren’t aware that common cold medications can cause side effects that mean it could be unsafe for them to drive.

Some of the potential side effects from common cold and flu medications can include drowsiness, dizziness and blurred vision. It’s important that drivers avoid getting behind the wheel after taking medication until feeling fully alert. The NHS strongly advises those who take medications which are prone to drowsiness to avoid driving and operating machinery.

If you are driving and taking legal medications make sure:

You are the one who has been prescribed the medication

You are following advice on how to take them by a healthcare professional

They are not causing you to be unfit to drive even if you’re above the specified limits

Under UK law, it is illegal to drive if you’re unfit to do so because you’ve taken either legal or illegal drugs. Those found driving dangerously under the influence of medication could be handed an unlimited fine, a one-year driving ban, 6 months in prison and a criminal record.

Additionally, for 11 years afterwards, drivers will have the conviction displayed on their licences, meaning it could be hard to find an insurance provider willing to insure them and if they do, it will likely be expensive.

If you are taking legal prescription or over-the-counter medications and are not sure if you should drive talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk said: “You might not think that taking cold and flu tablets could lead to a criminal conviction, but in actual fact, many common over-the-counter drugs have ingredients that could potentially make you drowsy.”

Wilson continues: “If you’re unwell, it’s imperative to check that what you are taking won’t cause drowsiness or dizziness or any side effects that could impair your ability to drive such as blurred vision or slow reaction times. We all feel like we don’t have time to be sick sometimes, lives are just too hectic but driving in an impaired state is very serious, meaning the penalties for doing so can be life changing.”

Adding: “Even if you are used to taking the medication in question and it hasn’t previously affected your driving, if you get stopped by police or you’re involved in an incident and your medication has a warning not to operate heavy machinery, you may still be charged. The safest thing to do is avoid driving, rest up and not take the risk.”