Concern as more GP surgeries in Northern Ireland at risk of closure.

The latest surgery under threat of closure is the Maphoner practice the south Armagh village of Mullaghbawn.

If a new service provider cannot be found before July 1, doctors in the surrounding areas fear the increased demands on their own surgeries could have a serious knock-on effect for patients.

The Department of Health has said its staff are "working extensively” to ensure the continuation for service for the local community in Mullaghbawn, however, medical staff at six other south Armagh surgeries have written to the department – expressing concern that they are almost at breaking point prior to any additional workload.

Newtownhamilton GP Ruadhri Quinn works at one of the six surgeries that have written the letter.

"If the current proposals were to come into play my own practice could possibly see an extra 1,000 patients," he told BBC News NI.

He said his practice would have to take on that additional workload “without any extra admin support” to help manage the situation, and added: "The other practices would be feeling exactly the same way – this would leave patient services at risk."

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “We are still in discussions with potential contractors to take over the current contract for Maphoner Surgery from July 1, 2023.

“Patients of the surgery should continue to contact their practice as normal for their healthcare needs.”

The spokesperson added: “We would like to reassure patients that in similar situations across Northern Ireland, our staff have worked hard to find solutions and GP services continue to be provided.

“The department acknowledges the ongoing and significant pressures on GP practices, stemming from the fact that demand for their services is outstripping capacity to provide it.”

Health officials have also pointed out that the number of GP training places has increased significantly in recent years, and that the department has also recently “streamlined the processes for GPs who qualified in a number of countries to take up roles in Northern Ireland”.