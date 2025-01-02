Concern voiced about cut to winter fuel payments as cold snap about to bite in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity in Northern Ireland has said it is “deeply concerned” about the cuts to Winter Fuel Payment, as the UK braces for a cold snap.

Age NI charity director Paschal McKeown made the comments as north and east Northern Ireland and parts of Great Britain are subject to a weather warning for ice throughout tomorrow morning.

Temperatures in Northern Ireland are also forecast by the Met Office to drop to -3C in parts overnight from Friday into Saturday.

Meanwhile the UK Health Security Agency issued cold weather health alerts for all of England from 12pm on Thursday until January 8, saying a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65+ or with health conditions, is likely.

Paschal McKeown

Previously, all pensioners could get a winter fuel allowance. From this winter, only people on pension credit or certain other benefits will receive one while more than nine million others are set to be stripped of the allowance.

However, Northern Ireland’s communities minister Gordon Lyons set aside £17m in November to be given out to mitigate the impact of the changes.

This will be given out in the form of a one-off fuel support payment of £100 to pensioners no longer eligible for the winter fuel payments.

Mr McKeown told the News Letter: “As we brace ourselves for the cold winter days and nights ahead, Age NI is encouraging all older people to do what they can to stay warm and well.

“We remain deeply concerned about the impact of means-testing the winter fuel allowance on thousands of older people across Northern Ireland and call on the Department for Communities to allocate the £100 payment as a matter of urgency.

"Age NI is also keen to make sure that older people are getting all the financial support they are entitled to.

"Last year alone we helped to unlock over £1m in unclaimed benefits for older people here. We urge all older people to call our free, confidential advice line on 0808 808 7575 or check Age UK’s online Benefit Calculator on benefitscheck.ageuk.org.uk/Home/Start/ .”