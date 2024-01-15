UFC fighter Conor McGregor has kicked off an appeal to raise funds for a MMA fighter with a £25k donation after he suffered life-changing injuries during training in Belfast last week.

Conor McGregor, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, made the donation after MMA fighter Leah McCourt started a gofundme for her friend Ryan Curtis, from Dublin, on January 13.

According to the gofundme page many other donations were made by professional fighters, including Michael Conlan.

The appeal says: “As an athlete and human the unimaginable has happened to our beloved Ryan.

"He was involved in a life altering incident during a training session on Thursday 11th January.

“Ryan has suffered a broken back, broken neck and dislocated spine.

"During this injury, trauma was also caused to Ryan’s spinal cord.

"The damage is classified as the most severe that can happen to a spinal cord

"He was rushed to the Royal in Belfast and underwent emergency surgery.

“Currently Ryan has no movement in his legs or his left arm.

"The road ahead is unknown and will involve at least 5 months of him in hospital, followed by a further period of time with a specialist spinal team.

"There is no exact end date to when this treatment will be complete.

“I’m sure you all know Ryan is a dad to 2 year old Kassia and partner to our beautiful friend @emzac.

"Ryan has the most infectious positive outlook in life and has been through some of the most horrific circumstances always coming out a better human, man and friend.

“Understandably he is distressed at present, we have limited access to see him.

"He is in ICU and hopefully being moved to spinal ward when conditions improve.

Fundraiser started by Leah McCourt

"He is still showing his positive outlook, his determination and mindset to overcome yet another challenge that life has presented.

“It’s times like this we thank God for the team of family and friends we have around Emma, Ryan and Kassia.

"The outpouring of love and support is a testament to who Ryan is as a human and how many people’s lives he has made better by simply knowing him.

“Ryan will never be able to do what he loves, and fight or train in MMA again. A sport he has dedicated his life to from the age of 11.

“Ryan will be out of work for the foreseeable future and we are trying to take any additional load or stress of Ryan’s family and daughter by creating a page to raise some funds to help towards rehabilitation, vital treatment, recovery and supporting his family.”

