There's lots of advice and practical advice for those affected by dementia during the cost-of-living crisis

Alzheimer’s Society has warned that, as the scale of the cost-of-living crisis widens, there is growing evidence that those with the condition are being hit hard.

A recent survey by the charity revealed many people with dementia spend an average of 22 hours a day at home, leaving them vulnerable to soaring energy costs.

Meanwhile, fees have risen on average £1,200 a year for residential care, home care and day care.

But advice, information and support are available for those struggling, either through the Society’s website or by calling its Dementia Support Line (0333 150 3456)

Bernadine McCrory, country director for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland said: “People affected by dementia have told us the cost-of living crisis is having a real impact on their lives.

“The fact that so many people with dementia are at home for most of the day is also driving up costs.

"As a result of their condition, they may forget to turn off taps, lights and heating.

"Some people with dementia may experience incontinence too, meaning they need to use washing machines and tumble driers more frequently.”

There is a wealth of information on Alzheimer’s Society website, including tips and advice on coping with the cost-of-living crisis.

Here are some of the key factors to consider.

• Are you claiming everything you’re entitled to?

Claiming benefits such as Pension Credit, Attendance Allowance or Carer’s Allowance can make a big financial difference.

This could include eligibility to cost of living payments and help with NHS costs.

And while carers over state pension age won’t usually qualify for Carer’s Allowance, due to it overlapping with their state pension, they might not be aware that they can get an extra £38.85 a week in their pension credit.

Alzheimer’s Society’s website includes information about how check what benefits you may be entitled to, including Winter Fuel Payments, Cold Weather Payments and the Warm Home Discount.

There is a wealth of useful information on the NI Direct website - https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/cost-living.

Help and advice on a range of issues, including benefits can be accessed by contacting Advice NI on Freephone 0800 915 4604 or by emailing [email protected]

• Is your house as energy efficient as it could be?

Memory loss can mean taps, heating and lights can get left on, leading to increased costs. Simple things like leaving a reminder note next to the switch or appliance may help – or assistive technology, such as pre-recorded messages that are triggered when you leave a room.

Push-down taps, sensor lights and LED bulbs could also be great money saving option in the long term.

Information and links to specialist organisations such as the Energy Saving Trust and Money Saving Expert, are on the Society’s website.

• Are you worried about paying for homecare?

Paying for support to remain independent can be costly, but people on low incomes who have limited savings and assets could be eligible for local authority funding towards homecare bills.

There would need to be a financial assessment, but as part of this your local Health and Social Care Trust must leave you enough money to pay for any disability-related expenditure and certain housing costs.

Once these are paid, they must also leave you with your Minimum Income Guarantee (MIG).

This is the amount of income that is needed for basic living costs such as food, utility bills and insurance.

• Are you looking after your own wellbeing?

Even if you are managing financially, the constant news cycle about the rising cost of living may affect your mental health.

It may help to chat to a friend or other people affected by dementia on Alzheimer’s Society’s online community Talking Point. If you are finding everything too much, try talking to your GP.

They may be able to help,or refer you to a specialist for ‘talking therapy’.

• Are you taking steps to avoid or reduce loneliness?

It’s normal to feel lonely sometimes. However, if you don’t have people around you, or find it hard to stay in touch, you may start to feel lonely more often.

Loneliness can make you feel less like doing things, which can make you feel more isolated. Ultimately, this can lead to depression.

It helps to stay active, even when you don’t feel like doing anything. It can be difficult to motivate yourself at times, but it’s worth making an effort to do something you enjoy such as a hobby, going for a walk, or catching up with friends, even if it’s just for a short while.

Bernadine added: “No one should have to face dementia alone. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to us for practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step."