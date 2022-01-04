30,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in four days in Northern Ireland
More than 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland in four days across the new year.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 3:33 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 3:38 pm
The latest figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified the deaths of 15 patients who previously tested positive for the virus.
A total of 30,423 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.
Some 50,627 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.
There are 112 Covid-19 outbreaks at care homes according to the latest update from the Department of Health.
The hospital occupancy rate has been put at 105%.
On Tuesday morning there were 348 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, of whom 31 were in intensive care.