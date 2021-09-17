Almost 75% of Covid patients in ICU wards have had no jab

Figures released by the Department of Health (DoH) showed that on Thursday this week, of those in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with Covid, 72% were unvaccinated, 8% had one dose and 20% had been double jabbed.

DOH said the figures proved the effectiveness of vaccination is “starkly underlined”.

It added: “Getting vaccinated reduces your likelihood of getting Covid and of passing it on to other people. Most crucially, it dramatically reduces your likelihood of becoming seriously ill and dying.”

The latest figures show 72% in Northern Ireland's ICU wards suffering from Covid have not had a jab against the virus.

While unvaccinated people make up less than 12% of our adult population, DoH noted, they account for the vast majority of people in ICUs - 72%.

“Adults who have not had two vaccine doses are more than five times as likely to be admitted to hospital, and around 10 times more likely to be admitted to ICU, compared with fully vaccinated adults,” the DoH added.

The DoH also said that since December, the number of people hospitalised with Covid has dropped from 80 per 1000 to only 20.

“It was always anticipated that a small minority of vaccinated people would still get seriously ill with the virus,” it said. “No vaccine in history has ever been 100% effective for 100% of people. This underlines the fact that we must all remain vigilant against Covid and not rely just on the vaccine to protect us. “

But former health minister Jim Wells said the figures were “worrying”. He said: “The revelation that over half of those in hospital with coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland have been double vaccinated casts doubt on the effectiveness of this form of protection.” He added: “What is clear is that the vaccines do provide a degree of protection but it is essential that people continue to take basic steps to protect themselves”.

A DoH spokeswoman responded that the figures “do not cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccination” and it would be “deeply regrettable for any elected representative to suggest this”.

Dr David Farren, BMA Northern Ireland consultants committee chair, said of Covid patients in ICU who have been double jabbed, “it is likely they will have other underlying health issues that mean the vaccine may not be as effective”.

The NI Statistics and Research agency said yesterday that there had been a further 47 deaths of people involving Covid-19 from September 4-10.

