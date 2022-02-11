Another 29 Covid-linked deaths recorded in weekly update

The figure represents a decrease of six fatalities on the 35 deaths that occurred in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest deaths, registered in the week ending February 4, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 4,214.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 4, the department had reported 3,125 deaths.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

The Nisra figure includes 2,945 deaths in hospital, 899 in care homes, and 370 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to February 4, the deaths of 1,183 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 28% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 30 of the 363 deaths registered in the week to February 4.

Some of the deaths registered in the week ending February 4 could have taken place before that week, as fatalities can take a number of days to register.