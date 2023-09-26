Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“The same goes for flu,” he adds.

The top medic added this is the reason “why I am again strongly encouraging everyone who is eligible for these jabs to not miss out”.

"Vaccination will give you added protection over winter, when there is invariably a heightened risk from both viruses.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid-19 vaccincation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chief Medical Officer said that getting vaccinated is also “an act of solidarity” with our health and social care system and its staff.

“We know that winter will once again be an extremely pressurised time for health and social care services right across these islands.

“Flu and COVID-19 cases will contribute to those pressures. Vaccination is a practical step members of the public can take to support health and social care services.

"It can help suppress infection rates, freeing up resources to treat other patients. It will help us help you in providing the care you need.

"Vaccination is a win win for you and our health service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Public Health Agency brought forward the planned start date of this year’s autumn flu and COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

This was a precautionary measure following the identification of a new COVID-19 variant.

Advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) indicates that starting the autumn vaccine programme sooner will deliver greater protection, supporting those at greatest risk of severe illness and reducing the potential impact on our health and social care system.

An early priority of the vaccination programme will be care homes across NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vaccination programme is a major concerted effort across the health and social care system.

Community pharmacists are taking the lead on care home vaccinations, while GPs will be inviting their eligible patients to come forward for their jabs. Patients do not have to contact their GP practices but should wait to be invited - or attend a participating community pharmacy.

The COVID-19 booster vaccine is being offered to the following cohorts, in line with JCVI guidance:

All residents and staff in care homes

all adults aged 65 years and over on 31 March 2024

persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book, COVID-19 chapter (Green Book)

frontline health and social care workers

persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts (as defined in the Green Book) of people with immunosuppression