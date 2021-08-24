Controversial doctor Anne McCloskey ‘not free to work in HSC organisations’ after social media vaccine video

Dr Anne McCloskey’s anti-vaccine social media posts were disabled for containing misinformation

The board announced on Monday that it was carrying out an investigation into Dr Anne McCloskey, who came out of retirement following the workforce appeal launched by the Department of Health and later worked with the Western Urgent Care service.

The investigation was launched following videos posted on social media. They have since been disabled by Facebook for containing misinformation.

Now, the board has confirmed she has been suspended as the investigation is carried out and will no longer be able to “work for HSC organisations during her suspension”.

Dr McCloskey is a well-known figure in Londonderry who had attempted unsuccessfully to gain election as an MLA but did sit on Derry City and Strabane Council for the republican pro-life party Aontu before stepping down amid controversy about other pandemic-related claims she had made last year.

A spokesperson for the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) suggested Dr McCloskey has been suspended on “public interest” and “patient safety” grounds.

“The HSCB can confirm that it has suspended Dr McCloskey as a precautionary measure while it undertakes a full investigation regarding complaints and concerns raised against this doctor.

“Suspension is not an automatic occurrence when undertaking an investigation but may be necessary where there are concerns regarding patient safety and in the public interest.