Coronavirus infection levels now too high to track with tests, says NI chief scientific advisor

Handout photo issued by Press Eye of Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Ian Young .

That is according to chief scientific advisor, Professor Ian Young, who made the admission to MLAs on the Stormont health committee during an emergency briefing on Thursday.

“We’re seeing a much steeper rise in case numbers, a much more rapid transmission in the community than at any previous stage of the epidemic,” he told MLAs.

“Case numbers, in fact, are no longer a reliable indicator of the progression of the epidemic in the community because we’ve reached a ceiling in terms of our capacity to detect cases — as has the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.”

Health Minister Robin Swann also addressed MLAs during the emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon.

He said there had been a rise in the number of people being admitted to hospital, but not in the number of people being admitted to intnsive care.

Mr Swann also highligted recently published data showing that unvaccinated individuals age 50 and over are almost 30 times as likely to be admitted to hospital with COVID-19, when compared to fully vaccinated individuals who have also received their booster or third dose.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride, also appeared at the briefing.

Afterwards, he issued a direct appeal to some 120,000 people aged 50 and over who have not yet had their booster vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

“A booster jab provides vital protection, particularly against the threat of serious illness and hospitalisation from the virus,” he said.

“Of course, we want all adults to get boosted as soon as possible. Those who like myself who are 50 and over most definitely should be coming forward without any further delay. The 120,000 in this age group in NI who have not yet done so are taking an unnecessary risk of ending up in hospital.

“Please do not be distracted by commentary about whether or not the Omicron variant is less severe. It very much remains a nasty and vicious virus that is making some people very unwell, claiming lives and putting large numbers of people in hospital.”