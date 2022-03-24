New cases of the virus are also estimated to be increasing among all age groups in all regions, with health chiefs warning numbers are likely to rise further.

Admission rates for hospital patients with Covid-19 in England in both of the oldest age groups, 75 to 84-year-olds and people 85 and over, are now at their highest since mid-January 2021, when the second wave of the virus was at its peak.

The rate for over-85s stood at 178.3 per 100,000 people last week, up from 137.0 the previous week, while for people aged 75 to 84 it was 74.3, up from 59.8.

Covid admission rates for over-75s has jumped to the highest rate in over a year.

Rates among other age groups were lower, though all showed a week-on-week increase, according to the UK Health Security Agency (HSA).

The overall Covid-19 hospital admission rate in England stood at 17.9 per 100,000, up from 14.1 and the highest since the week to January 16, 2022.

Dr Susan Hopkins, HSA chief medical adviser, said the figures are “a reminder to us all that the pandemic is not over”.

She added: “Hospital admissions and cases of Covid-19 have continued to rise and we can expect to see further increases before we start to see a decline.

“Vaccination is the key to staying safe from serious illness and it’s vital that everyone gets all of their recommended doses.”

Wearing a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, socialising outside where possible, and observing good hand hygiene will also help. Anyone with symptoms or a positive test should limit contact with others, she added.

Ben Lowry