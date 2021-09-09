Covid jabs on offer at top Belfast nightclub ‘The Limelight’

The Limelight in Belfast is being used as a Covid vaccination venue this weekend.

The Limelight on Ormeau Avenue will be used for vaccinations this Saturday from 10am to 3pm and on Sunday from 12 midday to 6pm.

The clinics will be operated by a Belfast Trust vaccinator team and will offer first doses to anyone aged 16 and over. No appointment is required, but ID will be needed.

Almost 90% of the adult population had had a first dose of a vaccine.

Next Monday will meanwhile see the start of the ‘Jabbathon’ vaccine take-up initiative for students, involving around 60 walk-in clinics across some 30 Further and Higher Education campuses.

Head of the Northern Ireland vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly said: “I am delighted that the Limelight has been added to our rolling programme of walk-in clinics.

“Offering jabs at such a well-known location will complement ongoing efforts to boost vaccine take-up.

“My sincere thanks go to the Limelight’s management for facilitating these weekend clinics.”

The Limelight is co-owned by Shine, the company behind high profile Belsonic music events. Shine is also holding Emerge, a special thank you concert for music lovers, on Friday September 17, which will promote vaccine awareness, featuring a line-up of renowned international DJs.

Joe Dougan from Shine said: “Demand for the event has been huge and all the tickets we released were snapped up within minutes. We have held some tickets back and the first 200 people who get jabbed at the Limelight this weekend will get a free ticket to Emerge at Ormeau Park.

“We are pleased to be playing our part in the vaccination programme. We see it as vital to a full and safe return of live music events.”

Admission to Emerge will depend on vaccination status - attendees will need to have been fully vaccinated with both vaccine jabs - or have had one jab plus a negative lateral flow test.

“If you are planning to attend Emerge and haven’t had your vaccine yet - pop down to the Limelight this weekend and grab a jab.” Joe added.

Plans have also been confirmed for walk-in vaccination clinics at the Balmoral Show later this month and will also continue through participating pharmacies.

Almost 1.2m people across Northern Ireland have had a Covid second jab with 1.3m having had their first jab, making almost 2.5m vaccinations in total delivered so far.

On Wednesday 2,937 vaccinations were delivered of which 2,497 were second doses and 440 first jabs.

Ben Lowry