Covid NI: Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland in the last week

Northern Ireland recorded 23,640 cases of Covid in the last seven days, here are the postcodes with the highest numbers.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:24 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:50 pm

Northern Ireland' s Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, January 10 to Sunday, January 16, 2022.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 23,640 positive test results in the last seven days, with 11 postcodes recording more than 500 cases.

In the last seven days 192 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid, there is now 394 patients in hospital across Northern Ireland.

Since January 5, rules for testing in Northern Ireland have changed, with people who have a positive lateral flow test no longer needing to get a PCR test.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.

1. BT71 - 893 cases

BT71 had 893 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 10, to Sunday, January 16, 2022.

2. BT47 - 765 cases

BT47 had 765 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 10, to Sunday, January 16, 2022.

3. BT35 - 709 cases

BT35 had 709 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 10, to Sunday, January 16, 2022.

4. BT48 - 681 cases

BT48 had 681 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 10, to Sunday, January 16, 2022.

