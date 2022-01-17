Northern Ireland' s Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, January 10 to Sunday, January 16, 2022.
According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 23,640 positive test results in the last seven days, with 11 postcodes recording more than 500 cases.
In the last seven days 192 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid, there is now 394 patients in hospital across Northern Ireland.
Since January 5, rules for testing in Northern Ireland have changed, with people who have a positive lateral flow test no longer needing to get a PCR test.
Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the past week.
