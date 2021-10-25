Four more Covid related deaths reported in Northern Ireland

Margaret Keenan, the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine in December last year, receives her booster jab at University Hospital Coventry, Warwickshire on September 24, 2021. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

The region’s Department of Health has also reported another 1,019 cases of the virus.

On Monday morning there were 348 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 33 were in intensive care.

To date, 2,618,520 vaccines have been administered.

Meanwhile, at least 6.1 million booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine are estimated to have been delivered in the UK, new figures show.

A total of 5,235,928 doses had been delivered in England as of October 24, along with 511,807 in Scotland and 51,053 in Northern Ireland.

In Wales, 322,591 booster doses had been delivered as of October 21 – the latest figure available.

It means at least one in eight people in the UK who have received a first and second dose of vaccine are likely to have also received a booster.

The figures have been published by NHS England, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

The figure for England includes a small number of third primary doses of vaccine, NHS England said.

Also today, Downing Street again insisted it was not the time to move to Plan B to tackle rising numbers of coronavirus in England – which would involve the use of vaccine passports, mandatory face coverings in certain settings and advice to work from home.

“If the public continue to abide by the behaviours and guidance we have set out, and those eligible get their booster jabs, we believe we can further curb cases and bring rates down, along with hospitalisation and deaths,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said. There is no plan to move to Plan B at this stage.”

