Indian variant - PHA not sharing information concerning confirmed cases of B.1.617.2 in Northern Ireland

We have repeatedly asked the Public Health Agency (PHA) to provide clarity on what we believe to be several important issues which are as follows: had any of the people who tested positive for the Indian Covid variant already been vaccinated?; have any of the people to test positive for the Indian variant had Covid-19 in the past?; have any of the individuals who have tested positive for the B.1.617.2 in Northern Ireland been hospitalised? and finally, have any of those to test positive for the B.1.617.2 Indian variant died?

In our most recent exchange with the PHA not only did it not answer any of our questions but it did not offer an explanation as to why it would not share the information.

"The agency will not be giving specific information on the small number of cases currently identified," said a PHA spokesperson.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If the agency assesses as things progress that it is necessary to take further actions, this will be fully communicated."

The spokesperson added: "The emergence of new strains is fully anticipated and the agency is prepared for dealing with this.

"The advice to the public remains the same - stick to guidelines and regulations and get vaccinated when eligible. If the agency assesses that it is necessary to take further actions as things progress, this will be fully communicated."

The Indian variant, which is officially referred to as B.1.617, is thought to be 50 per cent more transmissible than UK/Kent variant which swept through Northern Ireland earlier this year.

B.1.617 is of such a concern that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted it could force him to reintroduce localised lockdowns and it could also cast doubt on whether England will be able to fully reopen on June 21.

First Minister, Arlene Foster, told MLAs on Tuesday that the spread of the Indian variant in Great Britain was of concern to the Northern Ireland Executive but explained there was no evidence of community transmission in Northern Ireland.

PHE variant data can be found at www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-variants-genomically-confirmed-case-numbers/variants-distribution-of-cases-data---

A message from the Editor:

Surge testing has been deployed in places where B.1.617.2 has been prevalent in England.

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe