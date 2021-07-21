The Department of Health (DoH) has recorded almost 2,000 new infections and two additional Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The latest data contained within the DoH Covid-19 dashboard shows 1,973 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

It means the number of individuals to test positive both in the last seven days and since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,088 and 143,433 respectively.

There were also two additional Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The individuals were both male, aged 80 or older and died in hospital.

One of the men was from the Mid Ulster council area and the other man was from the Causeway, Coast and Glens council area.

Hospital admissions have increased by 55 per cent in the last seven days, going from 94 seven days ago to 134 admissions today.

There are also 134 inpatients with Covid-19 in hospitals across Northern Ireland - there were 101 inpatients seven days ago.

Two more patients have been moved into intensive care units (ICU) taking the total number of Covid patients requiring ICU treatment to eight.