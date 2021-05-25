There is confusion in Northern Ireland as passengers due to fly from Belfast to Portugal (Faro) on Wednesday morning will not be able to prove to Portuguese authorities they have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Portugal is on a green list of destinations people in Northern Ireland people can visit and, provided they have not tested positive for Covid-19, not have to self-isolate.

If travelling from Northern Ireland to Portugal you must provide the following:

- All passengers, excluding children up to the age of 2, travelling to or through Portugal in transit, must show a negative RT-PCR test result for SARS/COVID-19 at the time of boarding. The test must have been taken within 72 hours of departure.

- All passengers travelling to Portugal will be subject to health screening on arrival. If your temperature is 38ºc or over or you show signs of being unwell, you may be required to take a further RT-PCR COVID-19 test and remain at the airport until you receive your test result.

- If you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days, or have had both doses of the vaccine at least 15 days prior to travel, you will be exempt from showing a RT-PCR COVID-19 test on entry.

Travellers will need to show a medical report as evidence of your status. You cannot use a handwritten NHS COVID card as proof of vaccination for travel purposes.

We contacted the Department of Health (DoH) asking how people in Northern Ireland can prove to Portuguese officials they are exempt from taking RT-PCR COVID-19 because they have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The Department of Health is working on a solution to enable proof of vaccination to the agreed standard. It is anticipated that a paper based option will be available in the first instance, from a specialist printing service,” said a departmental spokesperson.

“This requires infrastructure to be developed, allowing citizens to request certification, securely linking to their personal data.

“Further details will follow shortly.