NI covid test results lab mix-up over a ‘bottle of solution’

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a microbiology laboratory

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust said test results for 193 people during a five-day period earlier this month may have been inaccurate.

The BBC has reported that around eight patients who likely did not have coronavirus were nursed on a Covid ward in Craigavon Area Hospital as a result of the mix-up.

The Southern Trust has confirmed an investigation is now underway into what went wrong.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The Southern Trust has identified an issue with coronavirus (COVID-19) test results with a batch of swabs taken between 11 and 16 February 2022.

“An investigation is currently underway.

“As a precautionary measure, all swabs taken between these dates are being reviewed.”

The spokesperson continued: “During this period 193 people may have been given an inaccurate test result due to an error within the laboratory.

“Early investigation has indicated the issue may be linked to one bottle of solution used in laboratory processes.”

The statement continued: “The swabs in question are being re-processed and we are contacting those people affected. All will be offered a retest and we are managing each person’s individual circumstances as required.”

The spokesperson added: “A deep clean of the laboratory has been completed, and full review of laboratory processes is underway.

“The Trust apologises for any stress the incident has caused and continues to work closely with the Public Health Agency on this matter.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has said there will be no change to arrangements for free mass Covid testing in Northern Ireland until there is clarity on what impact it would have on the spread of the virus.

In England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the current free testing programme will come to an end in April.

But clarity on whether testing will continue free of charge for care homes, hospitals and other settings has not yet been forthcoming.