Northern Ireland's green list is expected to be similar to the version currently in place in England.

The countries and territories on England's green list are as follows: Australia; Brunei; Falkland Islands; Faroe Islands; Gibraltar; Iceland; Israel and Jerusalem; Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira); Singapore; South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

It is also being reported that the Executive has rubber stamped the easing of restrictions it had provisionally agreed last week.

People living in Northern Ireland will be able to spend the summer holiday in Portugal without having to enter into quarantine when they return.

Many of these changes come into play on Monday and include:

- Removal of 'stay at home message'.

- Indoor hospitality permitted to reopen with conditions.

- Six people from up to two households are permitted to meet-up indoors.

- Up to 500 spectators permitted to attend live sport events.

- Indoor visitor attractions reopen.

- Indoor group exercise permitted.

- Guidance to be issued on the common travel area (Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands).

