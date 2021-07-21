They can avail of the walk-in facilities or, if they wish to book an appointment, the online system will be available from tomorrow (Thursday).

The move follows the announcement on Monday of new guidance from JCVI that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered to some children and young people aged 12 years and over.

Children and young people aged 12 years and over who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will receive a letter from their GP on the next steps. There is no need to contact your GP. They will write to you.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's hoped that should enough nearly 18s take the vaccine it could help to reduce the peak of the current wave of infection.

Arrangements for the vaccination of children aged between 12 and 15 with specific underlying health conditions to receive vaccination are being finalised and will be announced shortly. In the meantime parents are asked not to bring their children under 16 years of age to vaccination centres until this is announced.